Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. November 2022 Monthly Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

Ticker: ASG

Monthly Update, November, 2022

Investment Approach:

Fund Style: All-Cap Growth

Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:

Weatherbie Capital, LLC

Small-Cap Growth

Congress Asset Management Company, LLP

Mid-Cap Growth

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP

Large-Cap Growth

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End

(32.3% of equity portfolio)

1 SPS Commerce, Inc. 3.1 % 2 Microsoft Corp. 2.0 % 3 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. 1.9 % 4 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. 1.9 % 5 FirstService Corp. 1.8 % 6 Amazon.com, Inc. 1.7 % 7 Visa, Inc. 1.7 % 8 MSCI, Inc. 1.7 % 9 UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 1.6 % 10 Danaher Corp. 1.5 % 11 Workday, Inc. 1.4 % 12 Alphabet, Inc. 1.4 % 13 Globant SA 1.4 % 14 Chegg, Inc. 1.4 % 15 Salesforce, Inc. 1.4 % 16 S&P Global, Inc. 1.3 % 17 Deckers Outdoor Corp. 1.3 % 18 Intuit, Inc. 1.3 % 19 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. 1.3 % 20 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. 1.2 % Holdings are subject to change.

Monthly Performance Performance NAV Market Price Premium/(Discount) Beginning of month value $5.40 $5.44 0.7 % Distributions (Ex-date November 17th) $0.10 $0.10

End of month value $5.58 $5.41 -3.0 % Performance for month 5.24 % 1.29 %

Performance year-to-date -26.45 % -34.64 %



Net Assets at Month-End ($millions) Total $316.6 Equities $314.6 Percent Invested 99.4 %

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)* Information Technology 27.4 % Health Care 20.6 % Consumer Discretionary 14.3 % Industrials 12.7 % Financials 9.9 % Materials 4.1 % Communication Services 3.8 % Real Estate 3.8 % Consumer Staples 1.7 % Energy 1.7 % Total Market Value 100.0 %

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings Aon PLC Avery Dennison Corp. Clearfield, Inc. EMCOR Group, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Generac Holdings, Inc. Zebra Technologies Corp.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2022 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

All data is as of November 30, 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.

1-800-241-1850

www.all-starfunds.com

libinfo@alpsinc.com

