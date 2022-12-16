MEDIA ADVISORY FOR MOBILE DECEMBER 17, 2022, 9 AM TO 12:30 PM

STEM GLOBAL ACTION TO BRING SPECIAL HOLIDAY LEARNING & FUN EVENT TO HUNDREDS OF CHILDREN

Kids K – 12 will Build Their Own Holiday Sleighs

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Get ready for some science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fun. STEM Global Action (SGA), a campaign & network of affiliates who advance STEM education to children, travels to Mobile to present a special holiday STEM event. This is a FREE opportunity for family fun & STEM learning as SGA inspires future innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs. Attendees will learn about opportunities in STEM fields as they engage in activities highlighting electricity, light and illumination principles. Kids grades K- 12 will design, build, and test their own Christmas Sleighs. Students pre-registered to attend. The event is presented by the Mobile Parks and Recreations with support from the U.S. Treasury Department. Over the last nine years, SGA and its leading affiliate, STEM NOLA, have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,100 schools.

WHO:

Dr. Calvin Mackie , Founder & President of STEM Global Action & STEM NOLA

City officials

Hundreds of children

WHERE:

Dotch Community Center

3100 Bank Avenue Mobile, AL 36617

WHEN:

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9 am to 12:30 pm CST

Media Contacts:

Alexandra Farra 225-9391-1241 /afarra@stemnola.com

Michael K. Frisby 202-625-4328/ mike@frisbyassociates.com

View original content:

SOURCE STEM Global Action