AGM Group Announces First Half 2022 Unaudited Financial Results with Record Revenue and Profitability

1H2022 Revenue of $113.6 million, up 209.5% sequentially

1H2022 Net Income of $14.6 million, up 313.6% sequentially

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half year ended June 30, 2022.

First Half 2022 Operating and Financial Highlights

Total computing power delivered was approximately 985,688 TH/S, compared to 440,000 TH/S in the second half of 2021.

Total revenues were $113.6 million , up 209.5% from $36.7 million in the second half of 2021.

Gross profit was $21.6 million , up 227.3% from $6.6 million in the second half of 2021.

Net income was $14.6 million , up 313.6% from $3.5 million in the second half of 2021.

Mr. Chenjun Li, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We have experienced challenging time and market volatility in the first half of 2022, under the combined adverse effects of the Bitcoin price downward trajectory and the COVID-19 lockdown in China. These disruptions are also forcing customers to be more selective of competitive technology in boosting their innovation and productivity, which is the driving momentum in the continued sales of our advanced mining machines, resulting in total revenue more than tripled from US$36.7 million in the second half of 2021 to US$113.6 million in the first half of 2022. These results demonstrate the success and the sustainability of our business strategy and execution, as we continue to expand our customer base and improve supply chain capabilities. Looking into the future, we will focus on expansion opportunities, technological innovation, and product portfolio. We remain confident that our endeavors in broadening business scope and responsive adaption to advanced technologies will sustain our growth trajectory in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency mining market."

Mr. Steven Sim, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, stated, "During the first half of 2022, despite the COVID-19 containment lockdown in China and the overall significant price drop within the Bitcoin market, we delivered a record total revenue of US$113.6 million and net profitability of US$14.6 million, representing sequential growths of 209.5% and 313.6% respectively, as well as a profit margin of 19%, which is the highest we have ever achieved in the history of AGMH. These results are strong testament to our capabilities in technology development and rapid business transformation. Moving forward, we will continue focusing on delivering mining machines, acquiring sound customers, and improving supply chain while expanding additional growth avenues."

First Half 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $113.6 million, representing an increase of 209.5% from $36.7 million in the second half of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increased volume of cryptocurrency mining machines and computing equipment sold.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $91.9 million, representing an increase of 205.2% from $30.1 million in the second half of 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in procurement costs for cryptocurrency mining machines and computing equipment.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $21.6 million, compared to $6.6 million in the second half of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the substantial increase in revenues.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses were $1.7 million, remain flat from $1.7 million in the second half of 2021.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $1.7 million , an increase of 4.3% from $1.6 million in the second half of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the higher professional service fees related to being a public-traded company.

Research and development expenses were nil, compared with $36,317 in the second half of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in FinTech R&D. The Company has not invested in cryptocurrency mining machine R&D yet.

Income from operations

Income from operations was $19.9 million, compared to $4.9 million in the second half of 2021.

Other expenses

Total other expenses, net of other income was $0.2 million, compared to total other expenses, net of other income, of $3,996 in the second half of 2021.

Net income

Net income was $14.6 million, compared to net income of $3.5 million in the same half of 2021.

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted net income per common share were both $0.68.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalent were $9.7 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $18.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties, Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

At the Company:

Email: ir@agmprime.com

Seaquant Consulting

Mr. Roye Zhang

Email: roye@sea-quant.com

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in US$, except for number of shares)







June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021





(Unaudited)



(Audited) ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,652,146

$ 18,426,622 Accounts receivable, net



54,988,661



2,608,325 Inventories



3,565,417



22,433,140 Advances to suppliers



63,262,135



40,485,521 Prepayment and other current assets



3,117,680



2,926,425 Loan receivable from third parties



1,580,000



400,000 Due from related party



175,930



39,238 Total current assets



136,341,969



87,319,271 NON - CURRENT ASSETS:











Property and equipment, net



188,305



322,397 Construction in progress



394,805



- Intangible assets, net



7,893



8,633 Operating lease right-of-use assets



187,800



241,554 Deferred tax assets



221,195



129,034 Total non - current assets



999,998



701,618 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 137,341,967

$ 88,020,889













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Short-term borrowings

$ -

$ 1,568,455 Accounts payable



42,169,789



14,116,569 Accrued expenses and other payables



12,062,493



3,597,440 Advances from customers



38,568,323



42,231,914 Due to related parties



8,972,893



1,215,573 Deferred government grant - current



37,046



38,111 Operating lease liabilities - current



24,655



51,239 Total current liabilities



101,835,199



62,819,301 NON - CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Deferred government grant - non current



121,927



147,812 Total non - current liabilities



121,927



147,812 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 101,957,126

$ 62,967,113













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Class A Ordinary Shares (200,000,000 shares

authorized with par value of $0.001, 24,254,842 and

24,254,842 shares issued and outstanding as of June

30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

$ 24,255

$ 24,255 Class B Ordinary Shares (200,000,000 shares

authorized with par value of $0.001, 2,100,000 and

2,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June

30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)



2,100



2,100 Additional paid-in capital



26,010,366



26,010,366 Statutory reserves



348,131



63,659 Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)



12,822,783



(1,459,779) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income



(3,822,794)



413,175 Total shareholders' equity



35,384,841



25,053,776 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

$ 137,341,967

$ 88,020,889

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPEATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in US$, except for number of shares)





For the Six Months Ended



June 30,





2022



2021





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) Revenues











Revenues

$ 113,528,876

$ - Total Revenues



113,528,876



- Cost of Revenues











Cost of revenues



(91,924,102)



-













Gross profit



21,604,774



-













Operating expenses











Selling, general & administrative expenses



1,675,355



480,495 Research and development expenses



-



22,505 Total operating expenses



1,675,355



503,000













Income/(Loss) from operations



19,929,419



(503,000)













Other income/(expenses)











Other income



22,983



177 Other expenses



(252,974)



(5,002) Total other expenses



(229,991)



(4,825)













Income/(Loss) before provision of income taxes



19,699,428



(507,825) Provision for income taxes expenses



(5,132,394)



- Net income/(loss)



14,567,034



(507,825)













Comprehensive income/(loss)











Net income/(loss)

$ 14,567,034

$ (507,825) Other comprehensive loss



-



- Foreign currency translation adjustment



(4,235,969)



(92,173) Total comprehensive income/(loss)

$ 10,331,065

$ (599,998)













Income/(Loss) earnings per common share











Net income/(loss) per common share - basic

$ 0.68

$ (0.02) Net income/(loss) per common share - diluted

$ 0.68

$ (0.02) Weighted average Class A ordinary shares

outstanding, basic



21,491,291



21,356,290 Weighted average Class A ordinary shares

outstanding, diluted



21,491,291



21,356,290

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in US$)





For the Six Months Ended



June 30,





2022



2021





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities











Net income/(loss)

$ 14,567,034

$ (507,825)













Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash

used in operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



211,435



8,283 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use

asset



53,754



- Other income



(22,009)



- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(52,380,336)



- Advances to suppliers



(22,776,614)



- Prepayment and other current assets



(191,255)



2,498 Loan receivable from third parties



(1,180,000)





Inventories



18,867,723



- Deferred tax assets



(92,161)



- Accounts payable



28,053,220



(3,376) Accrued expenses and other payables



8,465,054



152,233 Advances from customers



(3,663,591)



- Deferred government grant



(4,941)



- Operating lease liabilities



(26,584)



- Net cash used in operating activities



(10,119,271)



(348,187)













Cash flows from investing activities











Purchase of property and equipment



(85,575)



- Purchase of construction in progress



(394,805)



- Net cash used in investing activities



(480,380)



-













Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from related parties



8,000,000



152,454 Repayment of short-term borrowings



(1,568,455)



- Repayments to related parties



(2,086)



(9,707) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities



6,429,459



142,747













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents



(4,604,284)



1,845 Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(8,774,476)



(203,595) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year



18,426,622



664,605 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year

$ 9,652,146

$ 461,010













Supplemental cash flow information











Interest paid

$ 7,198

$ - Income taxes paid

$ 29,900

$ - Non-cash investing and financing activities











Expense paid by related party

$ -

$ 3,092

