CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced launching its identity verification technology at Will Rogers World Airport (OKC), bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to Oklahoma City.

"With thousands of people expected to travel through OKC during the holidays, we're especially excited to offer this new service to our passengers to help make the airport experience more predictable and less stressful," said Oklahoma City Director of Airports Jeff Mulder. "OKC is continually working to elevate the passenger experience, and our partnership with CLEAR does just that."

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 48 airports and more than 14 million members. CLEAR already serves 9 of OKC's top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through OKC to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. CLEAR's launch at OKC is expected to create 23 jobs and generate approximately $1.2 million in local economic activity every year. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

"OKC shares CLEAR's obsession with the customer experience, and we're thrilled to partner with them to bring our friction-free travel experience to Oklahoma," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "CLEAR is transforming the way people live, work and travel, and we're proud to provide our trusted and secure identity technology to visitors and locals alike."

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 14 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

