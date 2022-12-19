Landmark Properties Expands Portfolio into Connecticut with Manulife Investment Management Partnership to Develop Residential Apartments

The Standard at Four Corners delivers 890 beds August 2025 near University of Connecticut

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, has formed a new build-to-core joint venture with Manulife Investment Management. The partnership will focus on developing and operating residential properties in targeted markets throughout the United States and has pre-identified several potential development opportunities, with the first being The Standard at Four Corners, an 890-bed project at the University of Connecticut located in Storrs.

"Landmark is excited to partner with Manulife Investment Management on the development of The Standard at Four Corners," said Landmark President and CEO, Wes Rogers. "This represents the first investment in our new build-to-core venture with Manulife Investment Management. Landmark continues to attract institutional capital to the student housing space due to our track record of success, vertical integration, and out-performance during challenging economic times."

Located at 1717 Storrs Road, The Standard at Four Corners will be ready for occupancy in August 2025 and offers several distinct floorplans ranging from studios to three-bedroom. The design of these units, amenities featured, and the privacy the layouts offer are unique to Storrs and will attract attention from potential residents when weighing options among comparable properties. The property's pedestrian access will make way to both the campus core and downtown Storrs for residents.

"Manulife Investment Management is proud to partner with Landmark Properties, who we view to be best-in-class in the student housing sector, leveraging their experience across the United States to jointly develop a premier portfolio of assets," said Edward Dunn, managing director, Infrastructure Investments at Manulife Investment Management. "We believe the student housing sector represents a compelling investment opportunity underpinned by attractive supply/demand dynamics and strong historical performance."

Each apartment at The Standard at Four Corners provides a gourmet-style kitchen with ample cabinet space, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Every residence is fully furnished, offers hardwood-style flooring, and includes technology related amenities in the common area, high-speed internet and cable.

Additionally, residents can access 24-hour study lounges, fitness center and computer lab. The resort-style amenity spaces add extra opportunities for recreation and socialization with a gaming lounge, heated pool, hot tub, and fire pits. For residents with vehicles, a deck offers parking for an additional fee.

The development also features 14,500-square-feet of ground-floor retail space. Landmark Construction will serve as general contractor for the duration of the project.

According to CollegeSimply, the University of Connecticut is ranked as the best public university in the New England region.

With over $10 billion assets under management, Landmark's portfolio includes almost 100 residential communities across the country with approximately 60,000 beds. Landmark currently has 21 student, BTR, and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value at $3.7 billion, and a significant and growing development pipeline.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With more than $10 billion assets under management, Landmark's portfolio includes nearly 100 residential communities across the country with more than 60,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 21 student and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value at $3.7 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com .

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

