RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS

SCHERTZ, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 6032 FM 3009, Suite 130, giving the company 13 locations in the San Antonio area.

The new clinic is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. To make an appointment, call 210-806-0333 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches, pelvic health and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Eric Rodriguez earned a bachelor's degree in exercise sports science from Texas State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Rodriguez is certified in dry needling and specializes in treating general orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, post-operative conditions, chronic pain, vestibular rehabilitation and manual therapy.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

