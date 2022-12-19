Royal Caribbean Group Forms a Strategic Partnership with iCON Infrastructure to Launch New Chapter of Destination Development

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today that it has entered into a new partnership with iCON Infrastructure Partners VI, L.P. ("iCON VI")1, a fund advised by iCON Infrastructure LLP ("iCON Infrastructure" or "iCON") to develop strategic cruise port infrastructure in support of Royal Caribbean Group's robust growth plans.

Access to destinations continues to be of strategic importance to Royal Caribbean Group's core business. The proposed partnership will own, develop, and manage cruise terminal facilities and infrastructure in home ports and key ports of call. The partnership, which will be owned 90% by iCON VI and 10% by Royal Caribbean Group, will be managed by an independent management team with strategic support from Royal Caribbean Group. Both parties have committed to provide funding for future expansion in accordance with their percentage interest.

"Our partnership with iCON is a unique opportunity to catapult us into the coming decades of port investments, build further financial strength, and provide exceptional cruising experiences, responsibly, to our guests at the best destinations in the world," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Over the last few years, we have developed more destinations than any other cruise company and this new partnership will allow us to implement a capital-light investment framework to accelerate the development of strategic destinations around the world. We selected iCON because of our shared strategic priorities – delivering the best experiences in the world, responsibly – and our shared commitment to sustainability, being a committed partner in each of the destinations we visit and exploring the very best locations around the world."

iCON is a leading independent investment group with a focus on investing in high-quality infrastructure assets located predominantly in North America and Europe, with extensive experience investing in ports and port-related infrastructure.

The new partnership will initially include PortMiami Terminal A, and several development projects in Italy, Spain, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The partnership will also pursue additional port infrastructure developments based on the robust pipeline of projects as part of Royal Caribbean Group's destination development strategy. At closing (anticipated for the first quarter of 2023), Royal Caribbean Group expects to receive net cash proceeds of approximately $210 million. The partnership is expected to be accretive to earnings, ROIC, and leverage metrics and will allow Royal Caribbean Group to continue investing in the development of strategic infrastructure while supporting the goals of its Trifecta program.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Royal Caribbean Group to develop, own and manage a portfolio of cruise terminals in key strategic markets," said Iain Macleod, Managing Partner at iCON. "Through this partnership, we will provide world class cruise terminal infrastructure, offering cruise guests more opportunities to see and experience the world in partnership with the Royal Caribbean Group, a world class operator. In the years to come, we look forward to delivering new high-quality terminals, working closely with key destination communities and with a strong focus on sustainability."

About Royal Caribbean Group:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of September 30, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

About iCON:

iCON is the exclusive advisor to funds with cumulative commitments in excess of $8bn. iCON VI, iCON's latest flagship fund, closed fundraising in June 2022 with $3.6bn of capital committed from over 50 investors. Investors in iCON's funds comprise globally recognized corporate and public pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.

iCON is a long-term investor with an extensive track record of partnering alongside strategic counterparties that share a similar focus on growth, operational excellence and sustainability. iCON advised funds invest across a range of infrastructure sectors including ports, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, water, energy generation, distribution and storage. Learn more at www.iconinfrastructure.com.

