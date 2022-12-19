VIRTUOSO® CHAIRMAN AND CEO MATTHEW D. UPCHURCH HONORED WITH LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revered industry leader Matthew D. Upchurch, Chairman and CEO of leading global luxury travel network Virtuoso®, became the proud recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award this week. The award, which pays tribute to individuals whose efforts have led to extraordinary results within an organization and who have also made significant contributions to the industry as a whole, was given by Travel Weekly during their Readers Choice Awards, held Wednesday, December 14, at New York's Museum of Natural History.

Longtime friend and Four Seasons Yachts CEO Larry Pimentel had the distinction of introducing Upchurch during the ceremony, sharing collective sentiments from Virtuoso members, partners and other industry professionals. Pimentel shared, "Matthew is a great storyteller, a luxury leader and a passionate innovator. He is also the strongest advocate of the travel advisor because he listens, he acts, and he really cares. He is the global exemplar of the travel advisor champion and an ambassador for travel in general."

Upchurch is known for his strong, unwavering leadership combined with passion and great humanity, which was a sentiment repeated throughout the presentation by Virtuoso members, partners and team members. His life's work has been dedicated to elevating the travel advisor profession into one that is valued, respected, fulfilling and on par with other professional services within the luxury sector. Having served on both sides of the equation – both as a travel agency owner as well as on the supplier side – Upchurch's balanced perspective is focused on creating a virtuous circle that ensures each side is successful. Combined with his overarching philosophy that travel is a force for good, he strives to create a better Return on Life™ for all within his network – agency owners, frontline travel advisors, preferred partners and travelers, alike.

The evening's presentation was even more meaningful as it included a tribute to Upchurch's father, the late industry pioneer Jesse Upchurch, who received the same award in 2008. Travel Weekly bestowing this honor upon Matthew Upchurch marks the first time two generations of the same family have been recognized in this way. Upchurch was joined at the ceremony by his wife and children, who also delivered heartfelt messages to their father through a video presentation shown during the ceremony.

Upchurch was not the only Virtuoso honored during the evening. Anne Morgan Scully, a longtime Virtuoso advisor and prominent presence within the network, was also a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award. Upchurch delivered a heartfelt introduction, speaking of Scully's contribution to the industry and her commitment to mentoring younger advisors entering the profession. He shared Scully's famed phrase for clearly stating the value travel advisors provide and the reason why even the most powerful client needs an advisor in their corner: "Because you can't VIP yourself."

About Virtuoso

