Miller Lite is Reopening the Meta Lite Bar This Holiday Season in Decentraland

Miller Lite has teamed up with TerraZero for a fourth activation in the Metaverse this year, which goes live in Decentraland (decentraland.org) on December 19, 2022

The activation sees the Meta Lite Bar transform into a holiday scene complete with a collection quest.

Two exclusive wearables will be available to users who visit the scene from the start of the activation.

Users in the Meta Lite Bar will be able to enter into Miller Lite's holiday sweepstakes, where they will have a chance to win real-life Miller Lite holiday Beernaments and knitwear!

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Miller Lite ( www.millerlite.com ) and TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, continue their partnership by transforming the "Meta Lite Bar" into a Holiday experience in Decentraland ( www.decentraland.org) .

Want to Become a Miller Lite Beernament? Now You Can with Miller Lite and TerraZero in the Metaverse (CNW Group/TerraZero Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Not sure what your avatar should wear this holiday season? Miller Lite has you covered. Come to Miller Lite's Meta Lite Bar, built by TerraZero, starting on December 19th, and receive two exclusive wearables for your avatar – a Miller Lite knitwear sweater, and a virtual beer ornament or Beernament you can wear on your head. Not sure what we're talking about? See the picture above. Now Miller Time can transform the way you look in the Metaverse.

The wearables can be achieved through a special collection quest built in the Meta Lite bar, and Miller Lite will also be hosting a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will receive a Beernament IRL. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, how to enter without a purchase, odds, prize details, and restrictions.

Players can jump into the launched, "Meta Lite Bar" experience in Decentraland at www.decentraland.org , coordinates: 44, -45, starting on December 19, 2022.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise- level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact hello@terrazero.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends," "expects," or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "should," "would," or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward–looking statements," are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this news release, which includes without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates, and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Company's intention to develop and drive traffic to its assets and locations within the Metaverse; the expectations and plans with the Meta Lite Bar events; that establishing an early presence within the Metaverse will provide the Company with new users, branding, and marketing opportunities; events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, business, economic, and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to personnel, employees, and consultants; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products and services; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs; security threats, including a loss/theft of TerraZero's NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; TerraZero's relationships with its customers and business partners; TerraZero's ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. As a result, TerraZero may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. In addition, such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to develop software successfully, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals, and the price of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, technology failures, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen NFTs and cryptocurrencies from TerraZero or its customers, consumer sentiment towards TerraZero's products, services and Metaverse technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, increase in labor costs, decrease in the price of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties

