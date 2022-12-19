Xtel Acquires Maryland-based CLEC Global Telecom (GTB)

Company Expands Footprint To Deliver Robust Portfolio of Telecommunications, Cloud, and Cybersecurity Solutions

BALTIMORE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtel Communications, an innovative telecommunications and cybersecurity specialist, has further expanded its serviceable footprint with the acquisition of Global Telecom (GTB) , a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and one of Maryland's first telecom providers. With this acquisition, Xtel can enable businesses across this key market with secure, smart telecommunications and cloud solutions that are agile and adaptable to today's evolving workforce and landscape.

Xtel Communications (PRNewsfoto/Xtel Communications) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1992, GTB is considered one of the pioneers in implementing VoIP (Voice Over IP) technology and is a leading provider of VoIP and UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) to large healthcare providers, law firms, and other verticals throughout the Baltimore-DC-VA region. The company has been endorsed as a "Carrier of Choice" by many business associations.

"GTB's long-standing history across the region as a telecom innovator with a profound focus on our customer-first approach will only continue to prosper under the Xtel brand," stated Dror Mei-Tal, President and CEO of GTB. "This acquisition allows GTB to expand its cutting-edge services and provide a more advanced level of security offerings which are critical in today's business environment."

The addition of GTB strengthens Xtel's existing client base encompassing healthcare, legal, government and educational organizations. Xtel's ever-evolving portfolio of advanced telecom, cloud and cybersecurity services includes:

UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service)

Wireless Internet 5G/LTE

DIA (Dedicated Internet Access)

DDoS mitigation

SOCaaS (Security Operations Center as a Service)

At the forefront of telecommunications for almost three decades, Xtel is one of the oldest and most established privately held CLECs in the country. The company continually reinvests in its network and customer support infrastructure, recently adding a third data center in the New York City market. Its fiber-optic network is geo-redundant and engineered to be both resilient and scalable, with ample capacity to accommodate growth and sudden spikes in customer utilization. Xtel's network and data centers are annually recertified to meet the most stringent compliance requirements.

"This acquisition marks a milestone in Xtel's history as we enter into the Baltimore market and continue to expand our presence to enable businesses of all sizes with the solutions and expertise needed to meet today's demands," said Brian Flynn, President of Xtel. "We look forward to delivering the excellent service GTB customers are accustomed to and developing long-term partnerships across the region."

For more information about Xtel, visit www.xtel.net .

About Xtel Communications

Xtel Communications is a telecommunications and cloud service provider, enabling the secure solutions organizations require to communicate and collaborate across any workforce environment. With over 25 years of experience and backed by the belief that today's businesses need reliable, scalable services to succeed, the company integrates a wide variety of network, cloud, data and voice offerings with a customer-focused and consultative approach.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xtel Communications