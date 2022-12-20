Nutrabolt Celebrates its 20th Anniversary, and Makes Significant Investment in the Future with Ground Breaking of New Headquarters in Austin, Texas

This month's ground breaking is symbolic of the company's commitment to its future, and supportive of goals to attract and retain top talent. Nutrabolt's eight-acre facility will demonstrate how Nutrabolt maximizes potential beyond product offerings with a vision to modernize office life, deliver a highly-differentiated employee value proposition, and build a world-class innovation ecosystem.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global active health and wellness company, is excited to celebrate its 20th year, and marks the occasion with a momentous step into the future. This month, the company breaks ground on a new state-of-the-art headquarters facility built to support the satisfaction and wellness of its teammates, contribute to the community in Nutrabolt's hometown of Austin, Texas, and create space that inspires innovation for all.

The new company headquarters is slated to open at 332 Grace Lane, Bee Caves, Texas, 78746 in 2024, and adds more than 75,000 square feet of collaborative space to 8.59 acres of land, backed by a partnership with Riverside Resources. Fitting for a Great Place to Work Certified company, Austin-American Statesman Top Workplace, and a Fortune Best Workplace in Texas, the new space brings Nutrabolt's brand-building, influential reputation to life, and aims to attract top talent to Austin's growing business climate.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to deepen our roots in an amazing market," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt. "The entrepreneurial spirit of Austin drew us to relocate our headquarters in 2019, and I'm proud today to break ground on a new space that embodies that spirit, brings our community together for both business and service, and stands as a symbol for Nutrabolt's performance and growth for many years to come."

Building plans support a 30% year-over-year growth rate for teammate headcount compared to 2021, and provide a collaborative hub for the company's global, hybrid workforce. The space also promises to uphold the standards of Nutrabolt's ESG pillars with components to support its people, home community, and the planet.

Nutrabolt teammates – as well as the company's partners and community guests – will benefit from areas that advocate mental and physical wellness, professional performance, and a high level of collaboration. Renderings for the Austin-local headquarters include indoor and outdoor spaces with designated areas for individual work and rest, and shared spaces to support both small teams and major events – all equipped with the latest technology meant to bridge the gap between in-office and remote teammates.

True to Nutrabolt's active health and wellness background, the new headquarters would not be complete without a world-class gym space with areas for individual and team fitness, recovery, and more.

Nutrabolt's new location will also provide an opportunity to serve the community on site with interest in hosting charitable events such as the GiveJoy Foundation's annual Grow and Give Back Holiday Drive benefitting Austin-based children and families. The building is envisioned as a destination for likeminded businesses in Austin, providing co-working and conference space for partners, entrepreneurs, and others guests. In addition, it's intended to be a LEED-certified facility with thoughtful environmental practices implemented from construction, and into daily operational practices.

Through today's announcement, Nutrabolt furthers its reputation as The Human Performance Company and plants deeper roots to support its continued growth as a pillar for the Austin community and a globally-operating company.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

