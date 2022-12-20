SecuriThings and Hanwha Techwin Enhanced Collaboration Simplifies and Improves the Management of Physical Security Devices

Enhanced cooperation improves customers' ability to manage and secure physical security devices more effectively and efficiently throughout their entire life cycle.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IoTOps solution provider SecuriThings has strengthened its collaboration with Hanwha Techwin (Hanwha) — a leading manufacturer of comprehensive security and video surveillance solutions — in a move that will further enable customers to manage and secure their physical security infrastructures more effectively and efficiently.

Through this increased cooperation between SecuriThings and Hanwha, physical security teams can reduce asset downtime and costly truck rolls, protect their devices from cyber threats, and achieve full visibility and compliance with IT policies and standards. Among other benefits, Hanwha customers can automate critical maintenance tasks like firmware upgrades, password rotations, vulnerability detection and more – while alerts and root cause analysis empower users to detect, diagnose, and resolve operational issues rapidly and efficiently with real-time data.

"Investing in physical security must be a two-layered effort, encompassing both the devices themselves, as well as the complex, dynamic environment within which they are typically deployed," said Roy Dagan, co-founder and CEO of SecuriThings. "However, organizations that invest heavily in physical security devices often fail to actualize their full value due to a lack of visibility and control over their operational status, health, cyber security, and more. This collaboration with Hanwha provides end users and systems integrators with a single pane of glass to monitor and manage their physical security systems in a simple, cost-effective and secure manner."

"The partnership with SecuriThings provides our customers a great solution to monitor, maintain and manage their physical security systems. SecuriThings provides strong support for Hanwha's video surveillance cameras for not only health monitoring but also ongoing cybersecurity needs," said Mark Heintzman, National BDM partnerships for Hanwha Techwin America.

Among other benefits, customers can leverage this collaboration to streamline, automate and simplify the operational management of their devices using SecuriThings - reducing the need for manual labor and on-site visits. This, in turn, will empower physical security teams to focus more on strategic tasks, boost their cost-efficiency and take a more active role in supporting their peers on best practices for device management and operations.

ABOUT SECURITHINGS

Founded by leading security and IoT experts, SecuriThings empowers operations and IT professionals to automate the operational management of physical security devices, while also ensuring full compliance and security within their organization. The solution is trusted by Fortune 100 companies and has been deployed by numerous large enterprises such as technology companies, financial institutions, manufacturing companies, major airports, universities, hospitals and more. SecuriThings partners with key systems integrators and device manufacturers to provide unmatched insights, coverage and reliability.

ABOUT HANWHA TECHWIN

Hanwha Techwin is a leading manufacturer in the security industry, demonstrating consistent growth for more than 40 years. Hanwha Techwin is part of the Hanwha Group, a Fortune Global 500 company and one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea. In operation for over 60 years, the Hanwha Group has gained manufacturing expertise and in-depth market knowledge in producing the highest quality, precision products serving the aerospace, defense and security industries.

View original content:

SOURCE SecuriThings