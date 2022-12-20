Tutor.com's New Institutional Tutoring Platform, Learner Engagements Online, Racks Up Early Awards

LEO Recognized as Exemplary E-Learning Platform, Distance Learning Platform, and Top Ed Tech Product

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com, one of the world's largest and most innovative online tutoring organizations, announced today that its groundbreaking institutional tutoring platform, Learner Engagements Online™ (LEO), has earned prestigious industry recognition since its launch this fall.

Designed to centralize 24/7 academic support services for students as well as scheduling tools and actionable analytics for institutions, LEO was purpose-built to improve learner outcomes and increase satisfaction for students as well as institutional staff.

"We developed LEO to help institutions maximize the impact of individualized, on-demand support for every student," said Sandi White, Senior Vice President, Institutional Partnerships. "We appreciate this early recognition, which speaks to the positive impact that LEO is already having on student access and outcomes."

On December 16, leading higher education industry resource Campus Technology announced the winners of its 2022 New Product Awards. Campus Technology, whose parent company is the Education Group of 1105 Media, honored the outstanding product development achievements that are considered to be particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology.

Tutor.com's LEO platform earned two Platinum awards—one in the category of Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms, and the other in the category of Remote/Distance Learning Platform. "We are pleased to honor the winners of this year's New Products Awards and recognize that technology lays the foundation for digital transformation in higher education, across all aspects of the institution—from classrooms to administrative offices and beyond," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology. "Congratulations to all of the outstanding products making a difference this year."

Additional accolades came from leading industry media brand THE Journal, which is dedicated to informing and educating K–12 senior-level district and school administrators, technologists, and tech-savvy educators within districts, schools, and classrooms to improve and advance the learning process through the use of technology.

Again, LEO garnered two Platinum New Product Awards in the categories of Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms and Remote/Distance Learning Platform. David Nagel, editor-in-chief of THE Journal, said: "This year's New Product Awards highlight the vital role that technology plays across all aspects of K–12 education. We are pleased to recognize the winners for their contribution to the ed tech ecosystem that is moving schools forward, enhancing teaching and learning, and supporting students, teachers and administrators alike."

In addition to the four awards noted above, LEO was also honored as a finalist for District Administration's Top Ed Tech Product Awards, recognized annually at the Future of Education Technology® Conference.

Prior to the launch of LEO, Tutor.com's exceptional delivery of academic support earned the company other industry recognition this year, including a Platinum Modern Library Award (multiyear honoree), a CODiE Award for Best Student Experience (last year, the company won a CODiE for Best Education Platform for PK–20), an EdTech Cool Tool Award, and finalist status for the Tech Edvocate Awards.

"We are committed to developing technology solutions to anticipate and address learner needs—reducing barriers of access to support and enabling institutions to provide unparalleled, equitable, individualized help for all their learners," said White. "Our team designed LEO to have the flexibility to address the specific needs of each learning community we serve."

LEO's customizable features include on-demand, scheduled, and asynchronous tutoring, along with small-group tutoring, workshops, and peer-to-peer collaborations—with tutoring available from Tutor.com tutors, institutional staff, or a combination of both. Real-time data, early alerts, and a forthcoming updated K–12 Teacher Dashboard provide actionable analytics to help institutions improve their students' outcomes. Additional self-guided resources, including test prep from The Princeton Review®, make the platform a standout among academic-support offerings.

With LEO, whose rollout began in August, Tutor.com is poised to continue helping partners scale equitable academic support. The organization's partners include individual schools and libraries as well as entire systems, including the New Hampshire Department of Education and University of Georgia eCampus.

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 23 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects, along with early alerts that help institutions provide just-in-time support. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefits programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review, an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom, Facebook @TutorDotCom, and LinkedIn @Tutor.com.

