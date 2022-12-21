InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Screwdriver (NAM-236)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to avoid awkward twisting of the hand/wrist when driving and removing screws with a screwdriver," said an inventor, from Nashville, Tenn., "so I invented the DYNAMIC SCREWDRIVER. My design would save time and effort."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to drive and remove screws with a screwdriver. In doing so, it offers an alternative to struggling with turning a traditional screwdriver. It also eliminates the need to charge or purchase batteries for an electric screwdriver. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, do-it-yourselfers, tradesmen, and contractors. Additionally, it ensures that various driver heads and a box cutter are readily available if needed.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-236, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

