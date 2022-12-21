InventHelp Inventor Develops New Shower Cap to Protect Dreadlocks (NJD-2454)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have dreadlocks and found it impossible to find a shower cap to fit my hair without getting it wet. I thought there could be an improved shower cap," said an inventor, from Orange, N.J., "so I invented UNIQUE FASHION WASHABLE SHOWER CAPS. My design could help to reduce stress and frustration while showering or bathing."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to cover dreadlocks and other longer, thicker hairstyles inside a shower cap. In doing so, it ensures that hair is completely covered and protected against water. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a waterproof and adjustable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals with dreadlocks or longer, thicker hairstyles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp