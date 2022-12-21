KnoWEwell Appoints Drs. Patterson and Stenzler to Operations Posts

FAR HILLS, N.J. , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnoWEwell P.B.C., the Regenerative Whole Health benefits and services company, announced the appointment of Jaquel Patterson, ND, MBA, IFMCP, as Co-Chief Operating Officer, and Brian Stenzler, MS, DC, as Vice President of Operations.

KnoWEwell continues to increase the value of its memberships. The company now offers practitioners and organizations integrated services and technology solutions to start, grow, and scale their businesses. Individual and practitioner members benefit from the company's ever-expanding whole health educational programs.

"KnoWEwell is thrilled to have leaders of the caliber of Dr. Patterson and Dr. Stenzler join the company to oversee operations, foster collaborative partnerships, and enhance KnoWEwell benefits and services," stated Kimberly Whittle, KnoWEwell's Founder and CEO. "They each bring the perfect mix of industry and business-growth experience and passion for Regenerative Whole Health to their positions."

Dr. Patterson is a nationally recognized naturopathic physician, business-success coach, speaker, Forbes contributor, and bestselling author of Naturalpreneurs: Building Your Successful and Scalable Integrative Medical Practice. Dr. Patterson runs a successful multidisciplinary, integrative medical practice in Fairfield, Connecticut. She is an expert in Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, autoimmune conditions, anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and environmental medicine. Dr. Patterson previously served as President of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians.

Dr. Stenzler practiced as a pediatric and family wellness chiropractor for over two decades. He co-founded D.R.E.A.M. Wellness and operated numerous wellness centers in New York and California where his team helped thousands achieve their health and wellness goals. He is a past president of the California Chiropractic Association and is currently the First Vice President of Congress of Chiropractic State Associations. Dr. Stenzler is a sought-after speaker, has been featured on television and radio, and is a bestselling author.

About KnoWEwell

KnoWEwell operates the Regenerative Whole Health® Hub—a digital ecosystem, community, and marketplace that centralizes global trusted health and well-being knowledge, resources, and connections. With a mission and movement to transform healthcare, KnoWEwell is connecting the dots between regenerative organic agriculture, food, lifestyle choices, and planet and people health. KnoWEwell and its Collaborative are inspiring and empowering individuals to prevent harm, address the root causes of chronic disease, and achieve WELLthier Living®, and are helping providers, organizations, and businesses prosper. KnoWEwell also owns and operates the Natural Awakenings magazine franchise system.

