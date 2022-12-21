Regional growth attracts interior solutions firm to acquire Fargo-based office furniture dealer

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluid, a Minneapolis-based interior solutions company, today announced the acquisition of Fargo, N.D.-based Christiansons, a full-service office furniture dealer and service provider.

Established in 2007, Fluid is a 93-employee business serving the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, and other major markets in the United States. Each year, Fluid designs, installs, and manages office and social spaces for more than 300 customers, including numerous Fortune 500 companies. In 2021 Fluid added four employees to serve the southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin markets.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand Fluid's regional business with the purchase of Christiansons," said Berk Claiborne, President and CEO of Fluid. "Christiansons is a leading provider of office furniture and related services for hundreds of companies and organizations in N.D. and western Minn., including St. Cloud. We remain committed to the area and Christiansons' customers." Going forward, the Fargo office will be known as Christiansons by Fluid to sustain the broad market awareness it has had in the region for decades.

"Christiansons has always been dedicated to transforming spaces, culture, and wellbeing for our customers and their employees," said Roger Christianson, President and Owner of Christiansons. "Fluid shares these values."

After the acquisition is complete on Jan. 1, 2023, there will be no disruption in how Christiansons by Fluid operates. Its 17 employees will remain in Fargo and St. Cloud to service current and future customers. Roger Christianson will become Fluid's Regional Market President and will join its executive leadership team. "His deep knowledge of the area and its business climate will accelerate the combined company's growth in eastern N.D. and western Minn.," continued Claiborne.

PREPARING FOR WHAT'S NEXT

Fargo and St. Cloud are experiencing population and economic growth with Fargo growing 19% according to the most recent census data. Major companies have been drawn to the region because of its educated workforce and high quality of life. "The office design industry has become more complex," said Christianson. "Fluid will bring an enormous amount of leading-edge resources and expertise that will help businesses in our region create strategic solutions and re-imagine how they use office space to encourage creativity, spark innovation, and drive employee engagement."

According to a 2021 survey by JLL–a real estate professional services firm–73% of companies have planned or are planning to make all office spaces collaborative, with little or no dedicated desk space. "For Those reasons we believe there are significant opportunities for Fluid," said Claiborne.

ABOUT FLUID

In an era when the modern workplace is rapidly evolving, Fluid is an interior solutions company with a vision for the spaces of tomorrow. Anchored by a multidisciplinary team of interior designers, project managers, account executives, installers, asset managers, and relocation experts, Fluid designs office and social spaces for Fortune 1000 companies, major law firms, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, and multifamily real estate. Founded in 2007, Fluid's award-winning team of 93 experts works with 200-300 customers each year. For more information, visit fluidinteriors.com , and follow Fluid on LinkedIn and Instagram .

ABOUT CHRISTIANSONS

Founded in 1993, Christiansons is a Fargo, N.D.-based full-service office furniture dealer, assisting designers, architects, and end-users in N.D. and western Minn. Its team of 17 professional account managers, project coordinators, interior designers, and certified installers provide space planning, interior design and installation services. Each year, Christiansons works with nearly over 100 customers in government, higher education, healthcare, finance and senior housing. Learn more at cbfplus.com .

ABOUT HAWORTH

Globally, Haworth enriches spaces with award-winning furniture, interior architecture, luxury lifestyle products and technology solutions to help create beautiful rooms and achieve business goals. With a strong history of craft, innovation and 400 patents, Haworth is committed to protecting and restoring the environment; creating economic value; and supporting and strengthening communities. Founded in 1948, Haworth remains family-owned, serving markets in more than 120 countries through a global network of 650 dealers and 7,500 employees. Headquartered in Holland, Michigan, U.S.A, the company has net sales of $2 billion USD.

