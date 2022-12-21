(SDAIA): Smartathon Challenge Continues to Welcome Those Wishing to Join Until January 8, 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Challenge", launched during the second edition of the Global AI Summit, continues to welcome those wishing to join until January 8, 2023. The Challenge is organized through a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Saudi Data & AI Authority, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and Riyadh Region Municipality.

The Challenge, which will be held virtually, aims to develop modern solutions to improve the urban landscape in the cities of the Kingdom, find technological solutions that contribute to detecting and reducing visual pollution, and benefit from local and global expertise in finding solutions using data and AI.

The Challenge aims to stimulate and develop talents and competencies in the fields of smart cities as well as data and AI and position the Kingdom as a global leader in the elite league of data-driven economies. Also, the Challenge targets data scientists, AI practitioners, and students around the world with prizes for a total of up to "one million" Saudi riyals.

Those wishing to join the challenge competitions can register and get more information via the link: https://smartathon.hackerearth.com/

SOURCE Global AI Summit