The Tech Interactive announces holiday activities for STEM learning on Winter Break

Create a cookie cutter, engineer a device to launch snowballs at yetis, and more at San Jose's beloved science center.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech Interactive is helping families make memories and cookie cutters over winter break Dec. 23 to Jan. 8. The science center in downtown San Jose is hosting a series of hands-on holiday activities that will help build STEM skills and encourage quality family time.

The Tech Interactive teammate Kate Sover shows a group of young visitors how to use tools and engineering design and make their own cookie cutter. It's one of a series of activities at San Jose's The Tech Interactive. Visit thetech.org to see activity times. (PRNewswire)

"We love seeing kids' faces light up when they discover something new with us," says Katrina Stevens, President and CEO, The Tech Interactive. "We've been a place where families fall in love with STEM and learning for more than 25 years and are looking forward to another joyful season of innovating together."

Holiday Activities

Yeti Snowball Fling

Invent a device that launches snowballs at yetis! Mix up your mechanical design to alter the motion and path of your snowball to wallop our icy abominable friends!

Sponsored by Stanford Medicine Children's Health

DIY Cookie Cutters

Looking to make a sweet treat that's uniquely yours? Design and create your own custom cookie cutter in this fun activity just in time for winter baking. Use new tools and your creativity to make your own shape and design. Take it home and bake up a batch of goodies. Delicious DIY!

Season's Spinnings

Let the wonder and delight of the season inspire you! Create your own optical illusion with a winter-themed thaumatrope.

Get Crafty with BioTinkering

It's a Winter Wonderland of making in our BioTinkering Lab. Make ooey, gooey tinsel with your own colorful algae string or use pigment taken from vegetables to make greeting cards and sustainable masterpieces. Season's (eco-conscious) Greetings!

The Tech Interactive is also home to 10 exhibitions that explore topics like sustainability, biology, cyber security and robotics in fun and engaging ways.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

Inspiring the innovator in everyone. | thetech.org

The Tech Interactive logo (PRNewsfoto/The Tech Interactive) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Tech Interactive