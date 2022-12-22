Anivive Wins Best Animal Health Company by S&P Global's Head of Animal Health

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive named Best Animal Health Company of 2022 by S&P Global's Head of Animal Health for its annual North America award. Animal Health Connect by S&P Global, the most widely read publication reporting on the animal health industry, announced the award winners on December 19, 2022.

Anivive Lifesciences, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Anivive Lifesciences Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Anivive named 2022 Best Animal Health Company in North America by S&P Global's Head of Animal Health

As a startup, Anivive is honored to receive the industry's top award typically reserved for established industry players and join a list of past recipients that include Zoetis, Merck, and IDEXX.

CEO and Co-Founder of Anivive, Dylan Balsz, said, "We are thrilled to receive this award and thankful to the panel of judges for recognizing our team's hard work and dedication. We have always had a heads down approach to R&D and see this as testament to the belief that hard work speaks for itself."

S&P Global's Head of Animal Health, Joseph Harvey stated, "Although [Anivive] didn't nominate itself for this category, the judges thought this award suited the business" and that Anivive showed the most significant growth and innovation in 2022. Mr. Harvey also cited Anivive's discovery software, clinical trial platform, and ability to successfully develop and monetize products across an array of unmet needs as reasons for the award.

The Awards highlighted Anivive milestones across three areas in 2022:

Commercial Launch

1st Oral Tablet to treat Canine Lymphoma received FDA Conditional Approval

Commercial Partnership with Dechra for sales and distribution

Regulatory Milestones

1st Anti-Fungal Vaccine: efficacy data published and established final formulation

1st Anti-Viral: FDA acceptance of feline efficacy for conditional approval to treat FIP

1st Hemangiosarcoma Treatment: canine efficacy data submitted to FDA for conditional approval

Software Validation

1st Clinical Trial Recruitment Platform: successful rollout of AniviveTRIAL to accelerate studies

1st Drug Repurposing Platform: commercial validation of AniviveSELECT for identifying human therapeutics to treat pets

This award recognizes Anivive's commitment to extending the lives of pets by developing software and cutting-edge therapeutics for an affordable price. Anivive remains on track to become profitable in 2022.

The Animal Health Awards are granted by a panel of industry expert judges to honor the achievements of companies who have had an outsized impact on the industry over the last 12 months.

About Anivive Lifesciences

Anivive is a pet pharmaceutical company at the intersection of biotech, AI, software, and veterinary medicine. Our proprietary software platform accelerates the development of new, affordable treatments for life-threatening diseases in pets. Anivive's pipeline includes 8+ first-in-class therapeutics for three critical areas: Oncology, Anti-Virals and Anti-Fungal Vaccines. Please visit www.anivive.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anivive Lifesciences Inc.