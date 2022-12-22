Hyundai Motor America Achieves 15 Million Vehicle Sales

Milestone Caps a Year of Growth for Hyundai in the U.S.

15 Millionth Vehicle Sale was a Tucson Sold at West Herr Hyundai in Williamsville, New York

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America recently marked a momentous milestone with the sale of its 15 millionth vehicle in the U.S. The vehicle was a Tucson sold at West Herr Hyundai in Williamsville, New York to Wende and James Tuskes.

"I can't think of a better way to conclude 2022 than by celebrating the sale of our 15 millionth Hyundai vehicle in the United States," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Over the past 36 years, Hyundai has grown its product portfolio, its manufacturing footprint in America, and its market share, becoming the fifth-highest selling brand this year. We are excited to see more growth in 2023 and beyond – particularly as we continue to expand our electric vehicle product line and manufacturing."

To celebrate this milestone, West Herr Automotive Group presented Wende and James Tuskes with a check to cover their first year of payments on their new Tucson.

"Achieving 15 million vehicle sales is no small feat, and we are thrilled that the Hyundai customer was right here in Williamsville, New York," said Scott Bieler, president of West Herr Automotive Group. "We are proud to take this opportunity to recognize our customers and our community, and I can't think of a better time to be a part of the Hyundai family."

Road to 15 Million: Top Five Vehicles

Model Percentage of Sales No. of Units Best-Selling Year Elantra 23.6 % 3,533,998 2015 Sonata 20.9 % 3,135,035 2011 Santa Fe 12.7 % 1,909,174 2019 Accent 9.1 % 1,361,134 2016 Tucson 9 % 1,344,164 2018

Hyundai entered the U.S. market in 1986 with a single model, the subcompact Excel. Since then, Hyundai has become one of the fastest-growing automobile companies in the country and has expanded its product lineup to include the Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, Santa Cruz, Elantra, Sonata and more. In particular, in the last 11 years, Hyundai has added multiple electric and hybrid vehicles to its portfolio including the Kona EV, IONIQ 5 and the recently revealed IONIQ 6.

In addition to growing its product lineup, Hyundai has expanded its manufacturing in the U.S. over the last 17 years. First with its Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) plant in 2005 which currently employs approximately 3,400 people, and now with the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America plant in Bryan County, Georgia which is expected to open in 2025 and create 8,100 jobs.

Along with creating jobs and contributing to the American economy, Hyundai has also given back through various charitable donations, most notably contributing $200 million through its Hyundai Hope On Wheels® program, which helps funds research on childhood cancer across the country.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

