InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tires to Detect Low or Worn Tread (RSJ-143)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and easy way to detect when tire tread is too low or worn and needs replaced," said an inventor, from Redlands, Calif., "so I invented the COLOR CODED TIRE. My design would enhance safety and convenience for motorists."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a visual way to indicate when tire tread is worn out and needs replaced. In doing so, it eliminates the need to check the tire tread depth with a gauge or coin. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce accidents associated with driving on badly-worn tires. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSJ-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp