New Survey from EZ Texting Reveals Customer Behaviors and Preferences

The 2022 published report documents EZ Texting customer victories and sentiments about the EZ Texting product and text marketing.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting, the premier text marketing platform for small and medium-sized businesses, released its 2022 Customer Research Survey today.

A customer-centric approach drives the EZ Texting experience, making it easy for new customers to start using the immediacy and engagement of text to power everything from promotions and loyalty programs to emergency alerts and appointment reminders.

Nearly 250 EZ Texting customers were surveyed to determine their attitudes, behaviors, and preferences regarding EZ Texting and text marketing. The results include:

84% of customers say EZ Texting is important to their organization.

76% of new customers come to EZ Texting with little to no marketing or text marketing experience.

87% of customers are Satisfied or Very Satisfied with EZ Texting's ease of use.

Customers also reported huge wins with EZ Texting ranging from 100% growth in sales and revenue to a 90% reduction in no shows.

About the Survey

EZ Texting conducted the 2022 Customer Research Survey to measure customer attitudes, behaviors, and preferences.

The survey was conducted online in April 2022. The 247 participants, all EZ Texting customers, remained anonymous.

Quick Facts:

Time Frame: April 1 - 29, 2022

Responses: 247

About EZ Texting

EZ Texting has served over 210K+ customers and is a recognized SMS solutions leader for small and medium-sized business users, setting the standard for professional texting.

Our messaging solutions allow businesses to easily and effectively reach and engage their mobile audiences. EZ Texting is also continuously recognized as a Best Place to Work — including 2022 wins in Los Angeles — with employees located across the globe.

