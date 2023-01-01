ZEASN Appoints Dr. Jack Q. Gao, Former President of Microsoft (China), as Chairman of Global Strategy Committee

BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEASN, the world's leading smart home ecosystem operator, today announced that Dr. Jack Q. Gao, CEO of Smart Cinema and the former president of Microsoft (China) has joined the Board of Directors of ZEASN as the Chairman of the Global Strategy Committee to guide and promote ZEASN's global strategic development.

Dr. Gao has more than 30 years of experience in software, media and entertainment, and venture capital around the world. He is currently the CEO of Smart Cinema, before this, he was the former president of Microsoft (China) , Sr. Corporate Vice President of News Corporation and 21st Century Fox, partner of Walden International (Venture Capital Fund), CEO of Hollywood Legendary Pictures, leading board director of AMC Entertainment, CEO of the International Department of Wanda Culture Group and a member of the Board of Trustees of American Film Institute (AFI).

Founded in 2011, ZEASN has accumulated rich industry-related experiences and is committed to creating wonderful smart home experiences for global users. The joining of Dr. Gao will surely further enhance the strategic planning and overall planning abilities of ZEASN and speed up its globalization.

ZEASN Information Group was founded in January 2011. As the world's leading smart home ecosystem operator, more than 60 million global households (with more than 180 million users) are currently using smart TVs, set-top boxes, smart speakers, and other smart home entertainment devices powered by Whale cloud services.

Whale OS is an operating system with independent intellectual property rights that supports various popular smart home devices. Based on Whale Eco, it provides users with a wide range of global top and local essential entertainment apps or content and provides innovative Internet services such as efficient customized development and intelligent voice for Whale Eco partners.

Whale Eco is ZEASN's efforts to build a smart home entertainment ecosystem that serves global users since 2018. The ecosystem takes Whale OS as the core, relying on professional and powerful Whale cloud services and smart devices, and unites content service partners, technical service providers, advertising service providers, and smart device manufacturers to provide global users with wonderful home entertainment products. Whale Eco's partners include Philips, Netflix, Novatek, TPV, TCL, Amazon, Google, etc. To find out more, please visit: https://www.zeasn.com

