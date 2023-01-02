What Not to Miss at CES 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES®, the world's most influential tech event, is back in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8. With more to see than ever, the show footprint will be over 70 percent larger than CES 2022.

For the first time, CES has a theme: how technology is addressing the world's biggest challenges. The Consumer Technology Association® (CTA), in partnership with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security, will support the global campaign Human Security for All (HS4A).

"CES is the world's most exciting technology event, from startups in Eureka Park to global brands on the main stages. We are thrilled to spotlight thousands of innovative companies at this year's show," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Tech advances are helping to solve the world's greatest challenges, and CES 2023 will set the agenda for the year ahead."

You'll see CES influential brands like Canon, Google, Hisense, Intel, LG Electronics, Nikon, Samsung, TCL and Voxx, in addition to new and expanded areas, including:

Automotive and Mobility – The automotive sector will be bigger than ever, making it one of the largest auto shows in the world with nearly 300 exhibitors in West Hall. Global launches and keynotes from BMW and Stellantis lead into exhibits featuring the latest in self-driving tech, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices for land, air and sea.

Digital Health – The past few years have shown that consumers want to take their health into their own hands. CES 2023 is bringing even more digital health innovations and brands to the global stage, showing how rapidly this market is growing. Look for advancements in digital therapeutics, mental wellness, women's health tech and telemedicine. CTA's Digital Health Studio, presented by The American College of Emergency Physicians, will feature the latest in technology for diagnostic and treatment functions and highlight the importance of remote connectivity for accessible healthcare.

Sustainability – Global brands like John Deere, LG, Samsung and Siemens will show how innovation can conserve energy and increase power generation, create more sustainable agricultural systems, power smart cities, support access to clean water.

Web3 and Metaverse – For the first time, CES 2023 will have a dedicated Metaverse area on the show floor. Exhibitors will showcase groundbreaking sensory technology building immersive, interactive digital worlds. A Web3 Studio, located in the LVCC, Central Hall and produced by CoinDesk, will be the focal point of the Web3, Metaverse and Blockchain area at CES. CoinDesk will host industry leaders and visionaries as they discuss the most impactful developments that have taken root across industries, technologies and capabilities. The show will also feature Web3 programming by the Blockchain Association.

Must-See Keynotes – all available via livestream and in the digital venue until the end of February.

Can't Miss Conference Programs

Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) – CES 2023 is celebrating D&I champions, funders, thought leaders and pioneers. – CES 2023 is celebrating D&I champions, funders, thought leaders and pioneers.

Health, Wellness and Sports Programs – CES is bringing even more digital health innovations and brands to the global stage, showing how rapidly this market is growing and evolving.

Sustainability Programs – Global brands and startups will demonstrate how tech innovation can create newer and more efficient systems of energy generation, improve global food and agriculture systems, support access to clean water, and more.

Tech Policy Programs – CES gathers policymakers from across the world, including a CES gathers policymakers from across the world, including a record number of Members of Congress , to discuss domestic and global innovation policy issues.

Web3 and Metaverse Programs – The building blocks of the Metaverse will be on display at CES 2023.

Events and Awards

CES Unveiled Las Vegas – Registered media get a sneak peek of ground-breaking products and technologies at CES 2023 | Jan. 3 , Mandalay Bay – Registered media get a sneak peek of ground-breaking products and technologies at CES 2023 |, Mandalay Bay

CES Media Days – Two days of back-to-back news conferences by companies featuring product launches and unveiling cutting-edge innovations before the show opens | Jan. 3-4 , Mandalay Bay – Two days of back-to-back news conferences by companies featuring product launches and unveiling cutting-edge innovations before the show opens |, Mandalay Bay

CES Innovation Awards – Annual awards recognizing outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products – Annual awards recognizing outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products

XTC Startup Pitch Competition – Watch XTC's Top 8 venture-scalable startups pitch their innovations in Jan. 5-6 , LVCC Grand Lobby, CTA Stage – Watch XTC's Top 8 venture-scalable startups pitch their innovations in Digital Health and FinTech plus Sustainable Smart Cities and Web3 , LVCC Grand Lobby, CTA Stage

Indy Autonomous Challenge – The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) returns with the Autonomous Challenge @ CES, an autonomous racing competition featuring nine fully autonomous racecars roaring at speeds of more than 190 mph | Jan. 7 – The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) returns with the Autonomous Challenge @ CES, an autonomous racing competition featuring nine fully autonomous racecars roaring at speeds of more than 190 mph |

Resources

B-Roll – High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download – High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download

CES 2023 App – Everything you need to plan for and navigate CES. Search "CES 2023" in your app store – Everything you need to plan for and navigate CES. Search "CES 2023" in your app store

CES 2023 Schedule – Explore your options to connect, learn and be inspired – Explore your options to connect, learn and be inspired

CES Tech Talk Podcast – Download or subscribe to hear the top trends at CES – Download or subscribe to hear the top trends at CES

Exhibitor Media Center - Media get free and easy access to the latest CES exhibitor news and assets - Media get free and easy access to the latest CES exhibitor news and assets

Featured Speakers – See some of the many industry visionaries slated to speak at CES 2023 – See some of the many industry visionaries slated to speak at CES 2023

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8, 2023 with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details, and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2023 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2023. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Upcoming Events:

