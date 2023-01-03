The integration and accompanying capabilities will allow advertisers to manage their campaigns transparently and without waste across 90% of the premium video ad ecosystem

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKBOARD , a leading ad tech company built with enhanced features to maximize the benefits of the programmatic 2.0 era of advertising, today announced a new partnership with FreeWheel , a Comcast-owned global technology platform for television advertising.

BLOCKBOARD Partners with FreeWheel to Expand Premium Video Access (PRNewswire)

As a result of this collaboration, FreeWheel's premium CTV inventory will now be available to all of BLOCKBOARD's advertising clients.

"The rise and interest in CTV and all the great content that is available on this platform also comes with an additional challenge: to create, build and maintain trust across the ad ecosystem," said Matt Wasserlauf, CEO and Co-Founder of BLOCKBOARD. "Our clients partner with us to drive better business results, and working with FreeWheel provides the most direct and trusted path to that inventory and ensures that their advertising journey begins with quality content and quality impressions."

The partnership comes as interest and spending in the CTV ad sector are projected to grow. Per an IAB report last month , CTV is on track to outpace all other ad sectors when it comes to 2023 ad spending, at a projected YOY growth of 14.4%. As such, BLOCKBOARD is widening its inventory offerings to meet this demand. Through this integration with FreeWheel, BLOCKBOARD has gained access to the most optimized supply path to high-quality CTV inventory, resulting in more premium advertising opportunities for its demand side clients.

"Working with BLOCKBOARD, we can better connect buyers and sellers across the TV ecosystem, and therefore simplify and enhance the overall ad buying experience," said Greg Joseph, Head of DSP Partnerships, FreeWheel. "By teaming up, we can provide a more streamlined supply path to marketers, while reducing waste, friction and inefficiency, all while delivering a better experience to consumers."

About BLOCKBOARD

BLOCKBOARD is a programmatic 2.0 platform that leverages blockchain technology to pre-verify every ad call, vet each impression and ensure truthful, no-waste results for each campaign. BLOCKBOARD reduces operational friction between advertisers and their consumers by ensuring accurate impressions in a cookie-less world. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York City, BLOCKBOARD was built on Web3 principles for the next era of digital advertising and to combat fraud in the market by bringing confidence, transparency and truthful, performance driven results to CTV/OTT advertisers. For more information, visit myblockboard.com.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

