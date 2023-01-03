MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 2, 2023, to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Individuals interested in joining by telephone should register for the call "here" to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the Company's Investor website found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through March 2, 2023.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

