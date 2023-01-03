NGA and Verizon deliver Real-Time Text (RTT) in Logan County, W. Va.

LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NGA) , the source for complete, customizable, and reliable Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) solutions today announced the successful delivery of the first "live" Next Generation i3 Real-Time Text (RTT) call in Logan County, West Virginia on the Verizon network.

Logan County citizens with disabilities can now access usable, easy and effective communications during an emergency. Callers will have the ability to send emergency messages on their cellular network or while using Wi-Fi calling. RTT provides both the caller and the 9-1-1 call-taker the ability to see the text "letter by letter" as it is being typed, providing conversational communication that allows for overlapping with no need to hit "send." In addition, callers in situations where a voice call is unavailable or creates more danger will also benefit from this new technology.

Citizens with disabilities don't need to purchase any special equipment. RTT is designed for carrier networks. RTT is built into most off-the-shelf devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers.

Ted Sparks, Director of Logan County Emergency Operations 911 said, "I have an employee at the center who shared his enthusiasm and excitement about the new RTT technology. His wife is deaf, and to know that this type of service is coming true was an inspiration. His wife uses messenger to communicate outside her family and having those types of features such as message delivery context and caller replying, means the world to deaf and hearing impaired family members. He shared this information with his wife and she was both excited and relieved. TTY is such antiquated technology; it is rarely used in this fast-paced world. It's great that all our citizens will get a major upgrade in services. Logan County is excited to be part of leading the way."

"NGA is devoted to ensuring disability access to 21st century and future 911 communication technology. We are proud to have partnered with Verizon to provide this much-needed enhancement to people with disabilities in Logan County," said Don Ferguson, CEO and founder of NGA.

