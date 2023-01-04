Aetna awarded the North Carolina State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We will provide access to quality, affordable and convenient health care for our hard-working North Carolina teachers, state employees and their dependents. With nearly 170 years of expertise and experience, we are ready to serve these members through our comprehensive, local network of primary care physicians, mental health providers, specialists and hospitals that State of North Carolina employees know and trust.

Image provided by CVS Health. (PRNewswire)

We will also provide greater value for members by connecting them to the services and support they need for every type of health care moment, simply and affordably.

Through innovative health care solutions and clinical developments, we will earn the trust of teachers, state employees and their dependents by delivering a holistic health care experience for them.

We are already working with the state to ensure a seamless transition to Aetna beginning on Jan. 1, 2025."

- Jim Bostian, North Carolina Market President, Aetna

Media Contact:

Jeff Swallow

Jeffrey.swallow@cvshealth.com

401-601-4116

Aetna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aetna) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aetna