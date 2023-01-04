Camaco-Amvian returns to CES with a full display of next generation seating technologies

DETROIT, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camaco's emphasis on developing technology for the future automotive requirements will be in full view of those visiting Las Vegas for the CES show January 4-7th of 2023. Products ranging from mechanisms to future ready tech will be on display at the Paris Hotel Convention Center.

In collaboration with Visteon and its leading display technology group, Camaco unveils a production ready Bluetooth Smart Seating system.

The latest seating technologies being developed from the recent cooperation agreement between Camaco and RECARO Automotive, the premium seat manufacturer, will be on hand which includes the worlds lightest seat. Together, Camaco and Recaro will be focusing on developing seating solutions utilizing RECARO Automotive's design, ergonomics and craftsmanship as a complete seat provider paired with Camaco's strong seating systems and components engineering and manufacturing expertise.

