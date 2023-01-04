EVOLV Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics clinic joins Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc. ("CPP")

CPP launches in Ohio with the partnership of its first clinic EVOLV

EDINA, Minn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc. ("CPP") announced today that EVOLV Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics clinic is the most recent to join the medical aesthetic network. Providing physician owners an alternative to private equity, CPP provides a world-class leadership team and market-leading support services, while allowing owners to maintain control of their clinic.

"It has been such a pleasure partnering with the team at CPP. They have built an incredible network with some of the best aesthetic practices across the country, all who are excited to partner together for improved patient outcomes and efficiency," said Dr. Frank Barone, Owner, MD, FACS, EVOLV. " I could not be happier with my decision to join and am looking forward to what the future holds."

EVOLV Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics is a comprehensive surgical and non-surgical practice and the first clinic in the state of Ohio to join the CPP roster. Led by nationally-recognized, board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Barone, the clinic aligned with the network's vision of a people-first culture that provides opportunities to scale as it scales.

"We are focused on partnering with a top clinic in each area in which we operate and Dr. Barone's clinic is exactly that," said Daniel Schacter, President, CPP. "We couldn't be more excited then to have Dr. Barone and the entire EVOLV team join the CPP network."

Guided by industry luminaries Dr. Jay Burns, Dr. Joel Cohen, Matt and Kathy Taranto and, Daniel Schacter, CPP is committed to building the leading network of medical aesthetics in the United States.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

CPP is building the premier medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and medical specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

With a strong belief in building a people-first culture, we have achieved consistent double-digit growth in our clinics for the last decade and use our learnings to help our network accomplish the same. Our clinic and business operators, not private equity, own most of CPP's equity. Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com, or contact:

