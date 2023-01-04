Plex Closes Year with Billions of Minutes Watched; Doubles YOY Viewership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex , a global streaming media platform, grew its monthly active users (MAU) to 16 million with billions of minutes watched and nearly tripled its annual ad revenue thanks to an extensive year of innovation. During the year, Plex introduced major product updates to enhance the streaming experience, doubled its FAST programming, and expanded its programming and viewership internationally.

Plex logo (PRNewswire)

Launch of Discover

In April, Plex launched Discover and Universal Watchlist, product features that made Plex the first and only streaming platform where users can easily search for and maintain a cross-platform watchlist of essentially any movie, documentary, or TV show ever made. In just nine months, 24 million titles have been added to Watchlists in Plex, consisting of more than 450,000 unique titles. The top watchlisted programs were largely franchises, in order: Black Adam, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Additionally, millions of shows and movies have been deeplinked from Plex, with the top destinations being Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Plex, Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies & TV, and Hulu.

Partner Growth

With a focus on providing content everyone can enjoy, Plex doubled down on partnership efforts in 2022. This year saw the launch of content on Plex from A24, Hallmark, Hearst, FOX, E.W. Scripps, Local Now, NBC Universal, PBS, Vevo, and more. These partnerships not only enhance Plex's content offering, but demonstrate its commitment to providing a diverse range of free, high-quality entertainment for all types of viewers.

The Rise of FAST

As one of the first platforms to focus on free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, FAST viewership nearly doubled on Plex in 2022, with billions of minutes of FAST content watched. FAST channels on Plex now stand at over 300, with the top performing channels being A+E's Crime 360, Hallmark Movies & More, and The Walking Dead on Stories by AMC.

Rapid International Growth

With content in 239 countries and 81 languages, Plex has, since its founding, focused on catering to its global audience. In 2022, minutes viewed more than doubled year-on-year in Australia, Canada, Mexico, UK, and South Africa. Minutes viewed in Spain grew 2X, with Brazil growing 3X. The international growth is largely attributed to a focus on new partners that provide highly engaging international content, including Rakuten, BBC, eOne, VVS, Trinity, and more.

About Plex

Plex is the most comprehensive entertainment platform available today. A one-stop destination to stream movies, TV shows, and music, Plex solves the streaming media struggle by making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online. Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and Live TV, paired with the ability to easily search for any title ever made and create a customized watchlist for all the movies and shows you're interested in watching, regardless of where they are being streamed. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Warner Brothers Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount, AMC, A+E, BBC, Lionsgate, Hallmark Media, E.W. Scripps, A24, Relativity, Hearst, and Crackle. Acting as one window into all streaming services and a user's personal media library, Plex serves up the most relevant content for all of its users.

The company is independently owned, backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more, visit https://www.plex.tv , follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Plex