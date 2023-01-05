Cavalier Resort's New Embassy Suites Announces Two Hiring Events in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cavalier Resort Virginia Beach is now hiring the best hotel and food and beverage professionals to be a part of the grand opening team at the all-new Embassy Suites By Hilton™ Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort.

Come meet our Food and Beverage and Hospitality teams at the open hiring event to learn more about these rewarding careers and how you can be a part of an award-winning resort. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to participate in on-site interviews for open hotel and food and beverage positions at the newest resort hotel, with the potential to receive an offer on-the-spot. We recommend applicants come prepared with a resume and be ready to interview. Pre-registration is not required.

Positions Include:

| Bartenders | Hostesses | Banquet Staff | Hospitality/Hotel Positions | And More!

While you're here, explore the newest amenities and restaurants. Enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, and raffles! Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity! We look forward to meeting you and potentially welcoming you to the team at the largest hospitality employer in the Mid-Atlantic!

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Cavalier Beach Club

4101 Atlantic Ave. Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Saturday, January 14, 2023

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Cavalier Beach Club

4101 Atlantic Ave. Virginia Beach, VA 23451

If you are not able to attend the in-person job fair, please visit embassyvb.com to apply for the role in your area of interest and a recruiting manager will be in touch. Applications are also available at the Career Services office at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Parking Information:

Marriott Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Complimentary Parking Validated for Job Fair Attendees

4201 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach, VA 23451

About The Cavalier Resort

The Cavalier Resort is a collection of historic and modern hotels, a luxury beach club and private residences offering guests the finest accommodations, signature amenities, resort-wide charging privileges, and unparalleled views of Virginia's coast. Developed and operated by the region's largest hospitality employer, Gold Key|PHR, The Cavalier Resort includes the exquisitely restored Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club, the panoramic Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and the newest, equally impressive addition, Embassy Suites By Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The Cavalier Resort's $350MM masterplan has delivered an all-in one destination to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with a vast collection of 547 guest rooms, over 40 idyllic meeting & event spaces, 6 indoor/outdoor swimming pools, 3 fitness centers, 9 restaurants, an on-site distillery (the first of its kind in the country), and an expansive full-service spa. While the recently restored Historic Cavalier Hotel blends classic southern charm with rich vibrant colors, complemented by elevated services and amenities, its newly constructed counterparts exude a less-formal luxury and contemporary aesthetic inspired buy their prominent beach front location. The three magnificent properties are connected by lush and meticulously manicured lawns, gardens, and outdoor social spaces, creating a one-of-a-kind resort experience, rivaled only by the finest destinations in the world.

