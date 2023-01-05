CORZ Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Core Scientific, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Core Scientific Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORZ).

Class Period: January 3, 2022 – October 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Core Scientific investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, the Company was experiencing increasing power costs; (2) that the Company's largest customer, Gryphon, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (3) that the Company was not providing hosting services to Celsius as required by their contract; (4) that the Company had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, the Company was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; (7) that, as a result, there was likely substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

