Crown Laboratories, Inc. Appoints Shellie Hammock as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Appointment Expands Executive Leadership and Global Strategic Planning Teams

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown"), a leader in dermatologic and aesthetic skincare solutions, announced today that Shellie Hammock has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and General Counsel and will hold a position on the Executive Leadership Team and Global Strategic Planning Team. This is a new position within Crown that will provide strategic legal oversight across all aspects of the global organization.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories) (PRNewswire)

"Crown's growth has elevated the need for in-house counsel," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO at Crown. "Ms. Hammock's extensive experience will be invaluable as we look to her legal guidance on matters that range from M&A and corporate governance to compliance, intellectual property, and general business and personnel matters."

"Crown is at an incredibly exciting phase of its journey," said Ms. Hammock. "I am delighted to join a company whose mission and vision are about helping people look and feel better, and to have a role in executing its strategic plan is incredibly rewarding. I am looking forward to contributing to the company's success."

Prior to joining Crown, Ms. Hammock was Deputy General Counsel at GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. in Alpharetta, Georgia, and was Deputy General Counsel with Forward Air Corporation in Atlanta, Georgia, for 8 years. Ms. Hammock began her career as an associate at Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP and Carlton Fields, P.A. in Atlanta. She received her Juris Doctor from Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and Communications Studies, from Furman University.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

