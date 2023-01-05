FBSciences and Koch Agronomic Services Sign Commercial Agreement to Create Next Generation Seed Enhancement Solutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under a new commercial agreement, FBSciences and Koch Agronomic Services (Koch) are collaborating to bring the latest in agricultural technologies and products to market. Through this strategic relationship, the two companies will leverage the synergies of their technologies to deliver next generation solutions for plant health.

In more than 1,600 trials over 16 years, FBSciences has proven the power of FBS Technologies to deliver significant improvements to nutrient use efficiency, stress mitigation, and overall plant and soil health. Their growing lineup of more than 80 products has demonstrated their role as an industry leader in crop nutrition and crop protection solutions, maximizing ROI for growers while improving environmental performance.

With a proven global portfolio, Koch has a tremendous breadth of experience across agricultural products and solutions. Koch is known for building long-lasting relationships with their customers by delivering innovative solutions that create value. Through this collaboration, FBSciences and Koch will draw on their shared commitment to optimizing performance and ROI while minimizing environmental impact to deliver transformative products.

"We are thrilled to announce this relationship with Koch and look forward to combining our scientific know-how and proven technologies with Koch's expertise in boosting crop productivity and yield while reducing environmental impact," said Courtenay Wolfe, chair and CEO of FBSciences. "Through this collaboration, growers will have access to the next generation of agricultural products."

"We are excited about the opportunities made possible through this collaborative agreement with FBSciences," said Steve Coulter, senior vice president of Koch. "Their technology portfolio offers numerous product development opportunities that help advance the strategic and commercial goals of Koch. We look forward to future opportunities to collaborate with FBSciences."

Initially, this strategic relationship will focus on seed enhancement opportunities in North America within Koch's PROTIVATETM nutritional seed enhancer product line, with an eye toward additional product development and collaboration opportunities. An initial launch in seed enhancement delivers meaningful impact to ROI for growers by optimizing early season plant health and stress mitigation, while leveraging the expansive broad acre seed enhancement market for maximum impact.

FBSciences is a global leader in the innovation and commercialization of climate-smart biologicals for agriculture. Their naturally derived, proprietary technologies are the foundation for their biostimulant, biopesticide, and fertilizer product lines. With over 125 million dollars in commercial success and more than 1600 independent and university studies over 16 years, FBSciences has proven their technologies and products increase quality and nutrient density, improve stress mitigation and recovery, produce healthier plants, and higher yields, and increase utilization of other crop inputs. In addition, their sustainable products provide measurable benefits to the environment, including increased nitrogen use efficiency, leading to N 2 O emissions reduction, decreased nitrogen runoff, and reduced C0 2 emissions by increased carbon sequestration. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, FBSciences is committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more at www.fbsciences.com.

Koch Agronomic Services, LLC and its affiliates produce and market a proven and expanding global portfolio of plant performance technologies for agriculture producers. With a commitment to creating real, sustainable, long-term value for customers and society, Koch Agronomic Services, LLC focuses on developing customer-driven solutions to maximize plant performance and minimize environmental impact. Koch Agronomic Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC.

