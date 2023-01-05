Taylor Morrison Recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for Eighth Year Running

National home builder leads industry in trust index since 2016

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year characterized by historically high housing demand which quickly softened as mortgage rates and inflation put pressure on affordability, Taylor Morrison continued to earn consumers' trust. First clinching the title in 2016, Taylor Morrison has held onto its coveted distinction as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for the eighth consecutive year—an unprecedented feat in the industry.

"Of any year to be named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, this time feels especially meaningful," said Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "It illustrates that no matter what economic conditions we're operating under and the hardships those have created for consumers—from the pandemic, to historically high demand, to supply-chain constraints, to mortgage rate volatility, to affordability and inflationary pressures—our constant is how we treat people."

2023 marks the 11th anniversary of Lifestory Research's Americas' Most Trusted® study and Taylor Morrison has held the leading spot for the majority of that time. The study is based on survey results of more than 50,000 home shoppers' opinions on home builders' trust, quality, word-of-mouth, and other brand equity questions. The survey explores how the home shopping experience and brand interactions impact customers' perceptions of home builder brands.

"Despite market challenges, Taylor Morrison has again captured the top ranking in trust among consumers with its devotion, consistency and passion," said Lifestory Research President and Chief Research Officer Eric Snider. "Taylor Morrison's continued success in placing homebuyers first is a testament to the entire team's dedication and we applaud their relentless ability to create and hold the trust of so many people."

Heading into 2023, Taylor Morrison is poised to continue elevating the home shopping experience with a strategic focus on offering greater transparency and optionality to buyers through online tools, designing homes that meet the needs of a transforming customer base, and keeping affordability challenges top of mind with competitive finance incentives.

"Consumers looking for their dream home today are in a better time to buy than we've seen in recent years because they have choice again—with greater product availability and builders willing to offer financial incentives," added Palmer. "The market changes have had an impact on consumers' confidence, but Taylor Morrison is committed to building upon our trusted reputation to help restore it."

Lifestory Research, a national independent market research firm who conducts the survey, measured consumer brand awareness and trust and ranked the top 25 homebuilders based on annual closings according to their trust score. For study methodology and the full list of rankings, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report on our website.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

