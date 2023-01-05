Ultimate 2023 Valentine's Getaways Announced at Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn

Dynamic and One-Of-A-Kind Romantic Experiences Curated at

Award Winning Relais & Châteaux Hotels In Rhode Island for This February

WATCH HILL, R.I., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic and are offering extraordinary Valentine's packages that spare no expense for romantic celebrations during the month of February. Whether it's a luxurious experience at the triple five-star Ocean House, or one at the charming five-star historic Weekapaug Inn, each of these packages will ignite sparks for a memorable Valentine's experience for any couple.

The 2023 "Sea the Love" Valentine's Package at Ocean House -- $153,600

Celebrate a romantic escape along the scenic Atlantic Coast with luxurious accommodations in the Tower Suite at the top of the internationally acclaimed Ocean House, a new Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 electronic vehicle and many other ocean-inspired extras.

For the Love of Nature Package at Weekapaug Inn -- $119,900

Two nights for a romantic stay for two in the spectacular four-level Tower Suite at the top of the Ocean House, or another luxury suite, all with sweeping Ocean views in February.

Private helicopter transportation for two to Ocean House from New York or Boston Metro, Connecticut , or Rhode Island .

A 2023 Nautical Blue Mercedes Benz EQS 450 4Matic, electric sedan to enjoy at Ocean House and to take home.

A Tiffany Elsa Peretti "Wave" five row ring, with an aquamarine stone.

A private photo session on the beach or another Ocean House location of choice.

A couple's massage and pedicures in the five-star Ocean & Harvest Spa.

A romantic walk on the beach, with a private bonfire, bottle of champagne and cashmere blanket to take home.

Dinner for two in the five-star, five-diamond COAST restaurant with grand wine pairings.

Breakfast in bed for two with Veuve Clicquot mimosas.

Lunch for two in the Bistro, with ocean views.

A set of two initialed Matouk pillowcases to take home as a remembrance of your stay.

Outdoor and nature lovers can share their love with a one-of-a-kind package at the waterfront Weekapaug Inn that includes romantic and memorable activities, a beautifully appointed suite plus a 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge AWD plug in Hybrid vehicle to take home. Also included is a two-night return to Weekapaug Inn for the summer solstice.

A two-night, three-day stay for two in Weekapaug Inn's well-appointed Great Egret Suite during the month of February.

A 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 AWD Ultimate plug in Hybrid take home from Weekapaug Inn.

Two pairs of Hunter boots to use during nature and beach walks and to take home.

Private nature adventures with the Inn's on-site Naturalist.

Daily beach walks and picnics for two.

Daily in-room breakfast in bed; and lunch at The Weekapaug Inn.

A Purple Martin cocktail for two, served in Tiffany Audubon Collection glasses to take home.

A private chef dinner with locally sourced cuisine, including delicious area seafood.

A two-night, three-day return trip to Weekapaug Inn for the Summer Solstice on June 21, 2023 , including seasonal bird watching.

These special packages are available in February based on availability. Reservations and payment for these ultimate packages are required 14 days in advance of arrival, and restrictions apply.

In addition to these experiences, Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn offer many other seasonal dining and accommodations options. Accommodations mid-week in February start at $455 at Ocean House and $410 at Weekapaug Inn, not including tax and resort fee.

For information and reservations, call 888.974.7613 or visit OceanHouseRI.com and WeekapaugInn.com.

Ocean House

Nestled on the scenic Atlantic coast in Rhode Island, Ocean House has been named one of the "World's Best Hotels and Resorts" by Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast, Fodor's and other notable organizations. Originally built just after the Civil War, Ocean House is perched high on the bluffs in the charming seaside Watch Hill village. The property re-opened its doors in 2010 after a $140 million historic rebuild. Today, guests enjoy waterfront views from the resort's 49 guestrooms and 20 signature suites. A variety of casual and fine dining options plus the Ocean & Harvest Spa, complimentary resort activities including culinary classes, art experiences, complimentary croquet, movies and more make Ocean House a perfect destination for luxury escapes. Ocean House is a member of Relais & Châteaux and is one of only 12 hotels in the world to receive triple five stars from Forbes Travel Guide for accommodations, dining, and spa. Photos: https://oceanhouseri.sharefile.com/d-sf762745f11b445e08c6fe7ec28ce089f

Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn is an award-winning, Forbes Five-Star historic inn, named one of the "Best Hotels in the World" by Travel + Leisure and the #1 Hotel in the Northeast by Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. A member of Relais & Châteaux, the property is a natural gem that is nestled on the scenic Atlantic Coast, surrounded by a salt pond and overlooking a barrier beach. Guests can enjoy 33 guest rooms including four two-bedroom Signature Suites, a new MeetingHouse with retractable windows, sweeping waterfront views, an outdoor pool and access to a private community beach. The property's dedicated on-staff Naturalist helps guests of all ages discover and engage with their surroundings, with guided beach walks, boating excursions, biking, bird watching, stargazing, and more. Weekapaug Inn also offers the Hunter Boot borrowing closet, so guests of all ages can explore the area in all weather conditions. Photos: https://oceanhouseri.sharefile.com/d-sca22ade0bf0d4f3893dea983c6bf492e

Media Contact & For Photos:

Laurie Hobbs | lhobbs@oceanhouseri.com

401.584.7014 or 612.220.1176

View original content:

SOURCE Ocean House Collection