Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); (the "Company", "Max Stock") announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of December 31, 2022

A. Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):
Holder no.
Holder's Name
Name, class and series of security
Updated no. of securities
% holdings
% equity %voting
% holdings (on a fully
% equity % voting
1
Moose Holdco Ltd.
Max Stock Ordinary Share
39,350,594
28.32 28.32
27.91 27.91
2
Evan Charles Neumann
Max Stock Ordinary Share
81,784
0.06 0.06
0.06 0.06
3
Ori Max
Max Stock Ordinary Share
24,981,492
17.98 17.98
17.72 17.72
4
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC
Max Stock Ordinary Share
9,040,184
6.51 6.51
6.41 6.41
5
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Nostro
Max Stock Ordinary Share
1,230,000
0.88 0.88
0.87 0.87
6
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Provident funds and provident fund management companies
Max Stock Ordinary Share
21,759,968
15.67 15.67
15.43 15.43
7
Excellence Investments Ltd. - Mutual funds management companies
Max Stock Ordinary Share
692,353
0.49 0.49
0.49 0.49
8
Excellence Investments Ltd. - Market maker
Max Stock Ordinary Share
2,094
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
9
Max Stock Ltd.
Max Stock Ordinary Share
3,658,971
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a fully
% equity % voting
69.91 69.91
68.89 68.89
B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):
Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:
Holder no.
Holder's Name
Name, class and series of security
Updated no. of securities
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a fully
% equity % voting
10
Shlomo Cohen
Max Stock UP2020 share options
195,419
0 0
0.14 0.14
11
Nir Dagan
Max Stock UP2020 share options
185,813
0 0
0.13 0.13
12
Oz Corsia
Max Stock UP2020 share options
205,000
0 0
0.15 0.15
13
Roy Ben Nun
Max Stock UP2020 share options
94,324
0 0
0.07 0.07
14
Ifat Nir-Katz
Max Stock UP2020 share options
84,371
0 0
0.06 0.06
15
Paz Oz
Max Stock UP2020 share options
9,015
0 0
0.01 0.01
16
Ofir Edri
Max Stock UP2020 share options
94,326
0 0
0.07 0.07
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a fully
% equity % voting
0 0
0.63 0.63
The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:
Name
Updated holdings
(31-Dec-2022)
Change (+/-)
Updated holdings (%)
(31-Dec-2022)
Maximal holding in period (%)
Minimal holding in period (%)
Comments
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC
9,040,184
-1,787,693
6.51 %
7.68 %
6.49 %
(*) Interested party is a registered investment advisor with the SEC with discretionary voting power over its clients' shares, which directly and cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's shares.
It should be noted that one of the accounts managed by the interested party includes shares exceeding 5% of the Company's shares.
Interested party holds other Company shares on behalf of other clients, but does not have discretionary voting power in such respect. Such shares are therefore excluded from the total used to calculated interested party holdings.
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd - Nostro
1,230,000
+ 400,000
0.88 %
0.88 %
0.58 %
(*)
(**)
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. – Provident Funds & Provident Fund Management Companies
21,759,968
+541,225
15.67 %
15.67 %
15.28 %
(*)
(**)
Excellence Investments Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies
692,353
+479,312
0.15 %
0.49 %
0.15 %
(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.
(**)
Excellence Investments Ltd. – Market maker
2,094
+2,086.66
0 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.
(**)
Shlomo Cohen
195,419
-40,394
Exercise of employee options
Nir Dagan
185,813
-50,000
Exercise of employee options
Oz Corsia
205,000
-30,813
Exercise of employee options
Roy Ben Nun
94,324
-141,489
Exercise of employee options
Ifat Nir Katz
84,371
-57,146
Exercise of employee options
Ofir Edri
94,326
+94,326
Nomination as a senior officer
(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.
(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated January 5, 2023 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).
This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 5, 2023 (Ref. No: 2023-01-003283 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
About Max Stock
Max Stock (TASE: MAXO) is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 56 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers 'Dream Big, Pay Small'. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il
Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il
