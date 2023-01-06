TCL renews its partnership with Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to build the "dream theatre"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL is excited to announce that it has renewed its partnership with the Chinese Theatre. Under this extended partnership, TCL will apply its world-class technology portfolio and entertainment expertise to enable richer, more immersive experiences at one of the world's most renowned theatres–just as it has done so since 2013–to contribute to the theatre's lasting legacy.

"This is a monumental day in our history as we continue this unique relationship with such a top and innovative electronics giant," said Elie Samaha (Chairman of TCL Chinese Theatres).

"The milestone relationship between TCL and the Chinese Theatre has to date allowed us to do many of the upgrades and preservation projects we earmarked from day one of ownership."

A vibrant history

Since its first cornerstone was laid 96 years ago in 1927, the Chinese Theatre has been a longstanding cultural icon at the heart of Hollywood. Its rich history is one brimming with marvel and awe, showcasing the best of Chinese and International cinema, distilling the ingenuity of countless creative minds and weaving them into the fabric of its curtains. Visitors can appreciate the theatre's influence by examining the handprints and footprints in the forecourt left by Emma Stone, Jackie Chan, Marilyn Monroe, Norma Talmadge and 238 international celebrities throughout the century, each adding to the theatre's continuing story.

Given such a unique reputation, TCL understood that the theatre's success is tied to its cultural weight. Conversely, the theatre sought an extraordinary partner, one with the expertise and capability to maintain and build its legacy. It ultimately entered a naming rights partnership with TCL in 2013, recognizing the brand for its innovative prowess and technology excellence. As a part of the collaboration, the TCL brand was prepended to the theatre's name.

As a leader in consumer electronics and home theatre systems, TCL has applied its decades of cinematic research to helping the theatre thrive. In the same year the partnership began, TCL played a pivotal role in building the world's largest IMAX into the space, elevating the level of immersion the theatre could offer. This was one of the largest projects the Chinese Theatre has ever undertaken and its first major expansion in 85 years. Most importantly, the IMAX expansion was designed to dovetail with the theatre's existing atmosphere and decor, preserving the theatre's history.

To celebrate the renewal of the partnership, TCL has collaborated with popular social media platforms to place the viewers in the limelight. Through using a special camera filter, users can experience a virtual handprint ceremony. The captured handprints will be shown on the TCL Chinese Theatre's LED display.

TCL partnerships enables greater innovation

TCL has had a long history of building successful partnerships with major media brands, including Roku, LiveOne and Dolby, to create state-of-the-art products for its customers.

At CES 2023, TCL has once again expanded its innovative product portfolio by launching the latest Mini LED and QLED TV lineups. TCL 40 series smartphones, new surround-sound audio solutions, and a range of smart home appliances. Moreover, TCL's RayNeo X2 augmented realitym glasses, also launched at CES 2023, use cutting-edge binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide displays to bring a new dimension of interactive experiences. Accelerating its efforts in sustainability, TCL also announced the #TCLGreen campaign in the U.S. for the first time.

More information about TCL products announced at CES 2023 is available here.

About TCL

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company with a mission to 'Inspire Greatness'. As a leading technology brand, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products as well as display technology and clean energy solutions. TCL is committed to bringing smart technology experiences and healthy lifestyles to consumers around the world.

About TCL Chinese Theatre

The legendary theatre, which turned 95 last year, is the most visited attraction in Hollywood, drawing over four million annual visitors, more than the Sistine Chapel at The Vatican.

In any given year, TCL Chinese Theatre hosts over 40 red carpet film premieres and, since it opened in 1927, it has hosted three Academy Award® ceremonies.

The TCL Chinese Theatre handprints-footprints ceremony is rich in tradition and more recent handprint-footprint celebrants have included, among others, The "Twilight" stars, The "Avengers" stars, Robert De Niro, Jackie Chan, Vin Diesel, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Chris Nolan, Jennifer Aniston, Cher, Robert Duvall, Peter O'Toole, Helen Mirren and Michael Jackson.

