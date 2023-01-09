InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Eyelash Curler (MHO-179)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to create a luxurious and attractive look when curling your eyelashes," said an inventor, from Sparks, Nev., "so I invented the LASH LIFT CURLER. My design enables you to effectively curl your natural lashes without chemicals, lifts and lash extensions."

The invention provides an improved device for curling eyelashes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional eyelash curlers. As a result, it ensures that lashes hold the desired form for a longer period of time and it eliminates the need to use chemical products that can damage lashes. The invention features a compact and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

