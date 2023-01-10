Kognitiv Corporation appoints Tim Sullivan as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kognitiv Corporation ("Kognitiv"), a global leader in driving customer loyalty through data insights and multi-enterprise collaboration, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Sullivan as Chief Executive Officer.

(CNW Group/Kognitiv Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Tim is an innovative leader with nearly 30 years of enterprise technology, digital, and SaaS/PaaS experience spanning startup, corporate, private equity backed, and public company environments. Most recently, Tim served as CEO & President of Cendyn, a technology company that enables digital transformation in the hospitality industry.

"We are excited to welcome Tim to Kognitiv and see him bring his expertise and leadership to our company," said Rick Nathan, Chair of the Kognitiv Board of Directors. "With his track record of scaling software and platform companies, leading global teams, and driving revenue growth, we are confident that Tim will lead Kognitiv through continued growth while delivering greater value for our clients and investors."

As CEO & President of Cendyn, Tim built a world-class executive team to lead a globally distributed workforce in delivering an integrated sales, marketing, e-commerce, and revenue optimization technology platform. Designed for the hospitality industry, the platform comprises a suite of enterprise applications that deliver performance, loyalty, and profitable revenue growth for thousands of hotels and resorts around the world. During his time as CEO, Tim drove continued growth through global expansion and strategic M&A.

Prior to being appointed CEO of Cendyn, Tim served as Chief Revenue Officer. In that role, his accomplishments include leading sales and account management teams to grow Cendyn's market share in EMEA and APAC; doubling annual revenue; and securing key strategic partnerships. During his tenure as CRO, Tim was named one of the Top 25 Extraordinary Minds by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International, recognizing his contributions and the vital role he played in the company's success.

In addition to his accomplishments at Cendyn, Tim cofounded and built SaaS company Godengo and held leadership positions at NTT Communications.

"I am beyond excited to be joining the insanely talented team at Kognitiv," said Tim Sullivan, chief executive officer. "With a world-class board of directors and leadership team, blue-chip customer base, and innovative technology platform, we are well positioned for continued growth. I am looking forward to working with the team to execute our vision and unlock more value for all our stakeholders."

About Kognitiv

Founded in 2008, Kognitiv is challenging global brands to redefine how they engage with their customers and deliver meaningful experiences that earn their lifetime loyalty. In June 2020, Kognitiv and Aimia's Loyalty Solutions came together to create a data and technology-led business, employing people across 20 countries worldwide.

With 200+ clients and partners in more than 50 markets globally, Kognitiv is removing the complexity of cultivating loyalty, data, and partnerships, so brands can deliver enhanced value, personalization, and experiences to today's consumers, right where they are.

Kognitiv's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly-traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM).

Find out more at www.kognitiv.com.

Tim Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer (CNW Group/Kognitiv Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kognitiv Corporation