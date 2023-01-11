Generac Industrial Power Expands Innovative Transfer Switch Line

New offering includes 600A – 1000A products designed to be the safest on the market and most reliable in emergency situations

WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Industrial Power, one of North America's largest suppliers of power generation equipment and part of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), today announced the expansion of its line of TX Series transfer switches. The expanded offering includes the 600A, 800A and 1000A service and non-service entrance transfer switches with some of the highest withstand and closing ratings in the industry.

"Generac continues to expand on our journey to design more versatile and robust transfer switches," said Brandon Bassler, director of sales at Generac. "Generac sought to design a contactor mechanism to achieve high withstand ratings, and our engineering team designed something revolutionary. The contactor mechanism is maintenance-free and one of the fastest in the market, allowing smooth in-phase transition."

Some of the many standard features of the TX Series transfer switches include field selectable voltage, fully programable exerciser, signal before transfer contact, 100% rated service entrance switches, and a battery backup for the controller, designed to offer flexibility and making the product easily adaptable to the customers' needs. The modular design and removable panels make easy installation possible by a single person, saving time and money.

The front accessible USB port allows users access to retrieve data and upload custom programming and firmware updates safely and easily without the use of PPE. The built-in battery backup for the controller increases switch reliability and reduces the switch transition time to an alternate source. The battery energizes the controller until the power source (generator or utility) is available. This eliminates the need for a controller to reboot, which can consume valuable time during a power loss, and the ability to achieve a 10-second start of an emergency backup system per NFPA 110 for type 10 applications.

The TX Series transfer switches contactor mechanism is double-throw and interlocked with an over-center design to ensure safe, positive transfer between power sources. The contactor has self-cleaning, maintenance-free sliding contacts with a parallel blade design that magnetically latches onto the source and provides market leading 3-cycle withstand ratings. The TX Series transfer switches are UL 1008 certified and designed to help customers meet applicable NEC codes.

All TX Series transfer switches are designed and manufactured by Generac in the US.

