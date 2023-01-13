RELEX Solutions and Movista Partner to Enhance Collaboration between Central Planning and Store Teams

ATLANTA and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Movista, provider of leading retail workforce management and store execution software, to drive innovation and improve collaboration for their retail and consumer goods customers.

RELEX is a market-leading unified supply chain and retail planning solution that helps retailers and consumer goods companies optimize their operations and planning processes, driving increased sales and waste reduction for stores and distribution centers. The solution uses AI and machine learning to optimize demand forecasts, allocations, replenishment orders, planograms, and workload forecasts.

With insight into their customers' end-to-end supply chain, RELEX automates and optimizes their customers' replenishment plans across categories, including fresh and perishables, ensuring high availability and product quality while balancing the risks of lost sales and spoilage.

Movista offers a best-in-class mobile-friendly platform that leverages in-store task management, labor optimization, and communications to drive efficiency and consistency across their retail customers' shelves and store locations. The platform enables in-store users to review and amend fresh item orders, set store tasks, update stock counts, and review and resolve out-of-stock alerts quickly and easily. Movista also provides store teams with inventory visibility and streamlines communication and collaboration across store and vendor teams.

Together, RELEX and Movista will enable better communication between store and central teams through a robust and intuitive user experience and improved collaboration with insights into inventory and store operations. By combining RELEX's expertise in central supply chain management and Movista's command of in-store operations and task management, their retail and consumer packaged goods customers will be able to unify their demand forecasts, replenishment plans, and store execution processes, driving sales and a positive customer experience.

"Movista's task management and communications platform is the perfect complement to our unified supply chain planning platform," said Marc Koehler, RELEX Director of Product, Americas. "Take fresh replenishment, for example, which was traditionally managed by the more senior staff members with multiple years of experience.

Today, many retailers are struggling to hire and retain workers, leaving these tasks to newer employees who are still learning the challenging dynamics behind the fresh ordering process. Movista's easy-to-use mobile platform and RELEX's AI-driven forecasting and replenishment technology level the playing field and make it easy for in-store staff to review and amend fresh orders, view inventory, and quickly collaborate with their central teams."

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with RELEX," said Eric Wilson, Movista Chief Customer Officer. "Together, our integrated solutions unlock more robust capabilities and simplify the user experience. As leaders in our respective markets, our retail and consumer goods customers now have the benefit of our unified best-in-breed solutions. Our solutions drive efficiencies and process improvements for our customers' teams, leading to more sales, better availability, and more successful teams."

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandising, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Stokke, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About Movista

Movista is a global, retail execution and workforce management solution provider. As the world's first and only platform solution to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers, and distributors, Movista streamlines work and delivers revenue gains to all retail stakeholders. Learn more, www.movista.com

