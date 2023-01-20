Breakwater secures refinance for the recently opened Wall Street Hotel in New York City

CHARLESTON, S.C. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater has advised the borrower on the refinance of the Wall Street Hotel, a 180 room luxury property located in the heart of the financial district of New York City. The hotel has a destination restaurant called La Marchande, an intimate Lobby Lounge and a rooftop bar opening later this summer, all of which are managed by Michelin starred chef John Fraser. Breakwater has also served as the Asset Manager of the Wall Street Hotel since pre-opening in 2021.

Breakwater is a hospitality investment and advisory firm based in Charleston SC and led by ex-Rockbridge Director Matt Brendle. Breakwater is actively seeking hospitality investments for existing, new development, and redevelopment assets across the debt and equity capital stack within the United States.

