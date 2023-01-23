InventHelp Inventor Develops New Pallet Jack Accessory to Increase Mobility (LJD-220)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I have to move heavy freight around using manual pallet jacks. I thought there should be an effortless way to move heavy loads forward or backwards," said an inventor, from Briarwood, N.Y., "so I invented the C. C. PALLET ADAPTOR KIT. My design would avoid muscle strains and fatigue caused by manual pulling and pushing methods."

The patent-pending invention provides improved mobility for workers using manual pallet jacks. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with moving a heavy load on a traditional manual pallet jack. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for manufacturers, trucking companies, food industries, distribution centers, and warehouses.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

