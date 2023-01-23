South Australia's health system and The Clinician partner to deliver State-wide Patient Reported Measures Program

South Australia's Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Health and SA Health have partnered with The Clinician to implement a digital solution for the state-wide collection and analysis of patient reported outcome and experience measures (PROMs and PREMs).

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Australia's Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Health (CEIH), South Australia's Department for Health and Wellbeing (SA Health), and The Clinician, a leading digital health company, have announced a partnership to roll-out a state-wide Patient Reported Measures (PRM) program. The program will leverage The Clinician's digital health platform to enable the systematic collection and analysis of patient reported measures across South Australia. By empowering patients to report on the health outcomes and experiences that matter most to them, the program will support clinical services to deliver high-quality, patient-centred, and value-driven care.

The Clinician was selected as the technology and implementation partner for the PRM program through an open tender process, led by the CEIH. The CEIH has been driving South Australia's efforts to introduce a state-wide PRMs program, centred around people's own perceptions of the impact of their health condition, their experience of the health system, and whether healthcare services actually deliver better outcomes for patients.

Implementation of PRMs in clinical services state-wide will ensure that patients and clinicians have all the information they need to make the best decisions together, supporting services to provide the care that patients need and want.

Megan Scott, Director of the CEIH Patient Reported Measures Program, said "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Clinician to implement a digital solution for the state-wide collection and reporting of Patient Reported Measures for South Australia. The introduction of real time visibility of patient reported measures has been proven to enhance patient and clinician partnerships through improved decision making and delivers healthcare that is driven by patient values."

The program will be powered by The Clinician's digital health platform, ZEDOC, which will integrate with SA Health's information systems to automate the distribution, collection, and analysis of PROMs (patient reported outcome measures) and PREMs (patient reported experience measures). Patients will be empowered to complete the questionnaires on their preferred devices, from anywhere, with clinical teams able to access real-time and actionable results within their own information systems.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with the CEIH and SA Health to deliver an innovative and digitally enabled Patient Reported Measures program across the state," said Dr Ron Tenenbaum, co-founder and CEO of The Clinician. "Leveraging our purpose-built platform and experience with large scale PRMs deployments, we are committed to supporting South Australia on their journey towards patient-centred, outcomes-driven and value-based care delivery."

Implementation of the digital solution will occur over several stages at selected SA Health services, with the initial implementation phase planned for mid-2023 and subsequent implementations in 2024 and 2025. It is envisaged that there will be approximately 5000 clinical users of the system by mid 2025 with approximately 1 million patients enrolled.

About South Australia's Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Health

The Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Health (CEIH) is the lead agency for innovation in healthcare in South Australia. THE CEIH Patient Reported Measures Program team has been leading efforts to introduce a state-wide (PRMs) program to capture Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) and Patient Reported Experience Measures (PREMs).

About The Clinician

The Clinician is a global digital health company that helps healthcare organisations to create more connected, convenient and patient-centred care journeys. The Clinician's integrated health platform, ZEDOC, enables care teams to digitally monitor, inform and empower patients along their entire healthcare journey, from the comfort of their own homes. By supporting timely exchange of patient health outcomes, experiences and educational content between clinical visits, The Clinician provides care teams and patients with real-time, actionable information to improve health outcomes and experiences while reducing administrative burden.

To learn more, visit theclinician.com

