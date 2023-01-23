Spring Health Welcomes Paul Appleby as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health , the most comprehensive global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today announced that Paul Appleby has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Paul onto the Spring team, and I know he is bringing important skills and knowledge to help us reach the next level," said Spring Health co-founder and CEO April Koh. "He's going to be a terrific leader and teammate, and a big part of our next phase of growth."

Appleby joins Spring Health after a months-long search, during which he stood out for his depth of experience in growing companies smartly and sustainably and his passion for Spring's mission to remove every barrier to mental health.

"I've always been drawn to companies with a purpose, and I can't think of a greater purpose than Spring Health's mission to improve mental health delivery and outcomes for millions of people," said Appleby. "I love growing companies, and it's incredibly rare to work for a company with Spring's combination of fast growth, impact, and purpose."

Appleby previously served as President of software developer Elastic, where he oversaw the customer-facing side of the business, building diverse routes to market, developing customer support systems, and positioning the company's offerings to drive growth with new markets and client segments. Appleby also brings deep and relevant experience from his time as CEO at Kinetica, President for Worldwide Sales and Marketing at BMC Software, Executive Vice President for Global Enterprise Sales at Salesforce, and President of International at Travelex.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a comprehensive mental health solution for employers and health plans. Unlike any other solution, we use clinically validated technology called Precision Mental Healthcare to pinpoint and deliver exactly what will work for each person — whether that's meditation, coaching, therapy, medication, and beyond. Today, Spring Health serves over 800 companies, from startups to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, and is a preferred mental health provider to companies like General Mills, Bain, and Instacart. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com.

