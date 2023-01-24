Asian staking provider Stir network partners with Concordium to boost CCD community growth in Asia

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium is pleased to announce a partnership with Stir network, a Japanese specialist team based in Singapore, to help accelerate the expansion of the Concordium ecosystem in Asia. Stir network will join as a staking provider and will offer holders of Concordium's native token, CCD, staking solutions beginning as soon as Q1 of 2023.

Stir network's predecessor company, Ether Security Inc., was founded in 2016 and has since rebranded to ETHERSECURITY PACIFIC HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. With eight supported coins to date, Stir network offers node operation services and customized staking solutions for exchanges. Stir network operates from Asia's crypto center, Singapore, a leading market set to pave the way forward for the industry in the coming years, as 2022 cemented a clear global push toward further regulation.

As the only layer-1 blockchain with a built-in self sovereign ID framework, Concordium's identity solution has the potential to protect investors, service providers, and users, who will all benefit from this partnership and from being able to trade in CCD.

Shohei Kamon, CEO of Stir network, says: "The significance of KYC and DID are re-recognized as the crypto industry grows up. The Web3 ID solution implemented by Concordium is compliance ready and provides the most important user protection. First we'd contribute to Concordium Ecosystem expansion through our staking solution. We're going to support developers to build applications using Concordium as well."

Torben Kaaber, Concordium's Head of Commercial, says: "Asia is an important market for us and we have seen good adoption on the back of not only our ID solution but also our solid science-backed blockchain."

