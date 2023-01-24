BUILD-A-BEAR® CELEBRATES VALENTINE'S DAY WITH UNIQUE GIFTS FOR EVERYONE YOU LOVE

There's Love in Every Hug This Valentine's Day with On Trend Gifts to Make Memories That Last

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of flowers and chocolate? (We guarantee they are!) Need something more than a card? (We guarantee you do!) Take a fresh look at Valentine's Day this year and give a gift from Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) that will be loved and cherished for years to come. Valentine's Day at Build-A-Bear celebrates love, hearts and hugs for every special person in your life – from the kiddos to the Galentines, or a lifelong partner to a new love. Get inspired for gifting one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day memories by visiting our Valentine's Day Giftshop to explore the cutest ways to give a hug in every gift.

Build-A-Bear After Dark (PRNewswire)

OUR MOST POPULAR FURRY FRIENDS FOR THE KIDS

Check out Build-A-Bear's fan favorites to find gifts your little ones are sure to love. TOADally Tie-Dye Frog is sure to make their heart leap; this cute plush frog will make them the hoppiest ones around.

Show your life-sized love with our NEW Jumbo Pink Frog. This giant frog plush makes the most un-FROG-ettable surprise for your special Valentine. With soft pink fur, an adorable froggy face and jumbo size, it gives huge hugs this season.

Go wild with Wild Hearts Monkey! Featuring a curly tail, smiley face and cute heart shapes on its red fur, this cuddly monkey makes a heartfelt gift for someone special. Go extra bananas personalizing with its own outfit, sound, scent and accessories.

Add a sparkly heart headband or red rose bouquet wristie accessory and a Valentine's graphic tee to our most popular furry friends to deliver the perfect gift message. It's like a greeting card they can hug forever!

CHANNEL YOUR INNER CUPID WITH THE MOST LAVISH GIFT IN BUILD-A-BEAR HISTORY

Feeling ready to splurge on your sweetheart this year? Give the most exquisite bear on the market! While it may not come with a small price tag, at $2,000 it will be worth the unforgettable moment as they open the Build-A-Bear 25th Celebration Collectible Featuring Swarovski® crystals. This collectible bear takes celebrating Valentine's Day to the next level with its ultra-suede silver fur encrusted with sparkling Swarovski crystals. Keep the heart-day theme going with this bear's heart crystal stitched on its chest. With only 250 made, this luxe collector's item makes the most exclusive gift this Valentine's Day available only at buildabear.com.

The wow factor is also available in a variety of price ranges, as you can still send a lavish gift with this gorgeous Shimmering Heart Build-A-Bear Collectible featuring Swarovski® crystals and pearls. This collectible teddy bear has ultra-suede pink fur embellished with Swarovski crystals and pearls on its face, ears and paw pads. This sparkly bear also has a Swarovski heart crystal stitched on its chest and comes in a beautiful gift bag with a Swarovski authenticity seal. This one-of-a-kind collector's item makes a stunning Valentine's Day gift they'll cherish for years to come.

MAKE IT AN ADVENTURE OF LOVE WITH DATE NIGHT (OR A DAY DATE) AT OUR WORKSHOPS

Speak their love language with the gift of your time. Surprise them with a one-of-a-kind date at a Build-A-Bear Workshop to make a personalized furry friend, celebrate love with our iconic heart ceremony, and add a custom message with our Record Your Voice option. Guests can add a romantic message or record a sweet note to the littles from parents or grandparents, creating a forever keepsake. If distance is keeping you apart during this season of love, send a gift card to visit a Workshop and give them a memory and huggable gift that will last long after Valentine's Day.

THEMED GIFT BOXES FULL OF HEART

The best way to celebrate Heart Day is with HeartBox™: the gifting opportunity that provides stylish, themed, and specially curated gift boxes for a wide range of adult-to-adult gifting occasions. The assortment of products included in each HeartBox are elegantly packaged and designed to surprise and delight your Valentine. The box contains well-coordinated items including a perfectly themed Build-A-Bear plush that can be customized with a personal voice message directly from the gift-giver, enabling every HeartBox to be truly one-of-a-kind.

The Romantic at Heart Box includes the Romantic at Heart Bear holding a red rose wristie and a Trapp Signature Home Collection Wild Currant Scented Candle. Add a red roses scent and special recorded message to the bear for a personalized gift with a little extra heart.

The Ohh, You're Sweet! Deluxe Box is full of sweet surprises to make them feel special, including a sparkly bear with a Valentine's Day heart wristie, heart-shaped jewelry dish tray, colorful cosmetic bag pouch and a cute note pad.

NEW AND UNEXPECTED GIFTS FOR GROWN UPS IN THE BEAR CAVE

Head into the Bear Cave this Valentine's Day to find the funniest (and steamiest in our After Dark collection) gifts for your partner. On our adult section of the website, our Bear Cave, features online exclusive products where you will find giftable plush for our adult guests. Go further into the cave with the After Dark collection, and you will find cheeky and new, unexpected gifts ranging from adult humor to a bit spicy.

Looking for gifting advice? The Doctor is in! Dr. Love Lion returns as the Valentine's Day gifting expert, ready to put his PhD in Love to use and help you make this a Valentine's Day to remember. Head to Build-A-Bear's Instagram to get the best tips for gifts that will stand out this season. You can also take home your very own Dr. Love Lion as part of our Online Exclusive Lovable Lion Bubbly Gift Set.

Silk boxers, nighties and bears, oh my! Add in chocolate covered strawberries and a bit of whipped cream and you have an adorable and hilarious Valentine's Day gift with the Pawlette Chocolate Covered Strawberry Gift Set. This bunny makes a sweet treat dressed in her cute chocolate covered strawberry outfit complete with a red satin robe, plush whipped cream can wristie and a chocolate covered strawberry wristie. Looking to match your partner this Valentine's Day? Our Online Exclusive Cocoa Cuddles Teddy Chocolate Covered Strawberry Gift Set makes a BERRY sweet Valentine's Day surprise, as Pawlette and Cocoa Cuddles take on the matching couples trend. It's a unique Valentine's Day gift idea that's the perfect combo of sweet and spicy.

CELEBRATE TOGETHERNESS

Get cozy wearing the cutest pajamas this Valentine's Day. Our Build-A-Bear Pajama Shop has matching jammie sets for adults, kids, toddlers – even your favorite Build-A-Bear furry friend can match too. Shop online to bring home the sweetest zzzz's for love day.

Enjoy a girls' night in with these snuggly styles, perfect for matching your gal pals for a cozy movie night or a celebratory Galentine's get-together. Our Red Hearts collection makes the loveliest loungewear choice for celebrating with friends.

Give sweet dreams to your kiddos with the Colorful Hearts collection, and let them know they are BEARY loved. These jammies will become a bedtime essential for snuggling, snoozing, and smiling. Don't forget – furry friends can get in on the fun with pajamas for your cuddle buddy from Build-A-Bear.

MAKE SHOPPING EASY AND CONVENIENT

Start your Valentine's Day shopping early and enjoy great value at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, an online shop that makes it easy to find the perfect gift. Include your own personalized voice message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend. Or visit the online Bear Builder, a convenient way to make unique, customized gifts they're sure to love by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear to you – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony!

Build-A-Bear offers many ways for your new furry friends to be delivered! Do all your shopping at home and have it shipped straight to your home, or if you're in a hurry to get your new furry friend, select the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options to pick up at your favorite local Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Lose track of time this Valentine's Day season? Select delivery by Shipt and have your furry friend delivered direct to your doorstep – or to your loved one – the same day you order it! They'll never know you waited until the last minute!

More information about Build-A-Bear Valentine's Day furry friends, gifts, events and deals can be found at www.buildabear.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

